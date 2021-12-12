Still Kickin': Jaxson Hoppes and the meaning of resiliency

Sports have long taught us the meaning of resiliency, how to overcome adversity and battle through the highs and lows of life. Football is no exception, especially when you play kicker.

There may not be a kicker better accustomed to dealing with adversity, more well-versed in resiliency, or familiar with highs and lows than Jaxson Hoppes.

Hoppes was the starting kicker and punter at Waterloo West this past season. His leg has earned him recognition, new opportunities, and may end up earning him a college scholarship soon. It’s his story of overcoming obstacles, however, that makes it easy to understand why kicker is such an appropriate position for him.

The story of Hoppes, a 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. senior, is nothing short of remarkable. The teenager battled brain cancer in late 2019 and early 2020. He’s since beaten it, but the moment he wrapped up treatment was when COVID-19 struck the world. The lives of everyone in the world were turned upside down at that point, but the world’s young people had a particular strain to deal with. Hoppes didn’t let cancer beat him, and he didn’t let the pandemic beat him either.

“I battled cancer from late 2019 to early 2020 so it was a rough few months and then COVID came which made it even harder,” he said. “Once we were allowed back in school (my junior year) and I was feeling healthy I got back into lifting and that’s where I was able to make my comeback. Lifting and conditioning every day and every week really put be back on a path to succeed. Also knowing that my coaches believed in my abilities and my friends showing all the support they did through that time (really helped).”

Wahawks head coach Lonnie Moore noticed Hoppes’ leg strength when Hoppes was just a sophomore.

“At the time of (his sophomore year) we were looking for a kicker and he was quick to come in and did a great job for us,” said Moore. “He came back strong for us the last couple of years. He kicked touch backs so you know he could kick it deep, he worked out with us at wide receiver so he’s got great athletic skills. I got to know Jaxson back in eighth grade when I coached him in junior high school for basketball and I knew he was a great kid on and off the court, a great student, does it all. He played football, basketball, soccer and baseball.”

The position of kicker is one that requires a mindset built to battle through adversity. At the collegiate and professional level, kickers are a hero one week when they make the game-winner, but everyone is calling for them to get off the team the next week when they miss the game-winner. Kickers can make Super Bowl winning field goals and find themselves fighting for a job the next year when they miss a few in a row. Hoppes is aware of this and acknowledged the highs and lows that come with the position.

“Kicking is very rough physically and mentally,” he said. “Somedays it feels like I’m never going to miss and other days I just won’t make anything. But I want to be a kicker so I put up with these small obstacles in getting better by attempting to look back on my mistakes to learn from them and fix what is broken.”

Moore, for his part, noted that Hoppes’ ability to battle through challenges comes naturally.

“He’s always been an even-keeled kid,” said Moore. “He’s never on the roller coaster. He’s never up and down. He’s always even keeled in any situation in football and even with him and cancer. He was even keeled on that. Pressure doesn’t really get to him. We don’t have a kicking coach so he did a lot of work on his game on his own. He went off to camps and brought back what he learned to us with kicking and punting...He’s just a hard worker, very resilient, even keeled, everything you want in a player.”

Hoppes’ ability was evident in his numbers this past season. He was 27-for-29 on extra points and 3-for-5 on field goals with a long of 38. Those numbers and his story helped catch the eye of those at the 2021 Kicking World National Showcase in Austin, Texas last weekend. Competing against over 1,200 players throughout the KWNS camps this year across 30 states, Hoppes was one of just 110 players to receive and invite to the showcase.

“When I got invited to go to the National Showcase at the camp they hosted in Cedar Rapids, Iowa it was an unreal experience,” he said. “I had previously been to the camps the year before so finally being able to accomplish this goal was amazing. Going to the camp was actually a lot of fun. I got to meet many kickers that I’ve seen on the @kickingworld Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. I got to meet people during the camp that will be friends I talk to for years to come because we share the interest in kicking. I also was able to spend quality time with my dad, playing cards, bowling and just always making jokes. I was a bit nervous, though, because this would be my first time flying on a plane and this showcase was a lot of competition and I didn’t want to mess up.”

Hoppes will graduate in the Spring. From there, he hopes to continue his kicking career in college. Moore, for his part, has no doubt Hoppes will play at the next level.

“It’s definitely in the cards for him,” said Moore. “He’s talked to some coaches and been on a couple of visits already. I think he brings deep kicking ability, consistency, his range is up to 45-50 yards, he’s well-rounded where he can punt for you also. He can do a lot for you.”

Hoppes knows where his dream school is. Where he goes, however, is still to be determined.

“It was always a dream of mine since I was younger to be able to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes,” he said. “As of now I am still looking at colleges to fully understand what I am looking for at the next level.”

With his impressive stat line and his history of battling through the toughest of circumstances, there’s little doubt that whatever Hoppes decides is right for him at the next level, he’ll succeed at it.

