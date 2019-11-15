CEDAR FALLS --A few minutes after Grundy Center's masterful victory over St. Ansgar Friday in the Class A state football semifinals, head coach Travis Zajac stood quietly by himself in a hallway adjacent to the UNI-Dome.
Zajac simply watched and listened as Logan Knaack and Matt Jansen, two of the Spartans' many stars in a 23-21 upset of second-ranked and previously unbeaten St. Ansgar, spoke with members of the media. This one, said Grundy Center's seventh-year head coach, was all about the players.
"This is all about our kids and our assistant coaches and our community," said Zajac. "I can almost guarantee you the whole town of Grundy Center was here today to support us.
"It's just a fantastic, surreal experience for our kids."
It took a masterful performance by the Spartans (11-1), who put together a nearly perfect mix of offense, defense and special teams to reach the state finals for the first time since Grundy Center won it all in 1988.
The Spartans came up with clutch plays to convert critical third downs, they played with the lead most of the day and their defense never backed down against a punishing St. Ansgar rushing attack that carried a 396.7 yards per game average into the game.
In the end, Cale Hendricks' 24-yard field goal with 9:57 to play proved to be the difference.
"It's amazing," said Knaack. "We've come a long way since we started, but we all work together as a team and we've got a great coach to go along with it."
Defensively, Grundy Center didn't give up big plays and forced the Saints to sustain long drives and use the clock.
Of St. Ansgar's 52 rushes for 222 yards, only two plays went for more than 10 yards -- one in each half and both by workhorse Jack Sievert, who needed 39 carries to get 173 yards Friday.
"It was our d-linemen and our linebackers. They were great today," said Knaack.
"We've stopped the run all year long. That's what we did again today. We knew if they got going, they'd keep going."
The teams traded blows early.
Grundy Center took the opening kickoff smartly down the field, converting a pair of third downs and a fourth-and-one before Zach Opheim shot through a big hole to score from the 4-yard line.
St. Ansgar answered with an 83-yard march on 15 running plays, also converting twice on third down and once on fourth to take a 7-6 lead.
The rest of the half was all Spartans. One play after the Saints scored, Knaack swung a pass to Matt Jansen in the flat. Jansen got a big block on the edge and raced down the sideline for a 54-yard touchdown play that put Grundy Center up 13-7.
"Logan's a great passer," said Jansen. "I pay all my respect to the line, Logan, Zach (Opheim) ... everyone blocking. That was incredible on their part."
The Spartans' defense forced three-and-outs on the Saints' next two series and Grundy Center stretched its lead to 20-7 on a 1-yard run by Knaack. That drive included a 22-yard pass from Knaack to Jansen on a fourth-and-two play.
St. Ansgar took the second-half kickoff on an epic drive that featured 17 straight runs by Sievert and used 8:27 off the clock before Sievert scored from the 2 on fourth down.
Grundy Center responded by getting into position for Hendricks' field goal, which gave the Spartans just enough cushion to weather one more TD drive from St. Ansgar that made it 23-21 with 4:48 remaining.
The final minutes showed Grundy Center's moxie once more. The Spartans picked up two key first downs to force St. Ansgar to use its timeouts before punting with 1:09 remaining. That wasn't enough time for the Saints, who got the ball out to the 44 before coming up short on fourth-and-seven with :13 on the clock.
Next up is a showdown for the state championship. It's not something Grundy Center thought much about back in August, but it's all the Spartans are thinking about now.
"It kind of builds as it goes," said Jansen. "You've just got to go through every single game and just pay attention to that and focus on that game and then move on.
"This is a dream come true."
