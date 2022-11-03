State Football Playoff Capsules: G-R, Grundy, East Buc, Indee and WSR

8-player

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-1) at Newell-Fonda (9-1)

East Buchanan (9-1) at Grundy Center (10-0)

What to Watch: East Buchanan does not want to pass the ball unless it absolutely wants too. In its win last week over Alburnett it rushed the ball 51 times for 507 yards and eight touchdowns while not throwing a single pass. Starting quarterback Trystin Russell has attempted only 28 passes all year but he has thrown for 325 yards and six scores. Tanner Thurn leads the rushing attack with 1,427 yards and 21 scores… Defense is the name of the game for the Spartans. Grundy Center has allowed only seven touchdowns all season and only once has a team scored more than one in a game and that was 1A playoff qualifier Dike-New Hartford in week two. Offensively, balance is the name of the game for Grundy. Colin Gordon has passed for 1,609 yards with Tate Jorovsky, Tiernan Vokes and Ben Wegmann all be valued targets. Justin Knaack is the leading rusher with 615 yards and 16 scores.