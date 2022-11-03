State Football Playoff Capsules: G-R, Grundy, East Buc, Indee and WSR

8-player
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-1) at Newell-Fonda (9-1)
When
- : Today, 7 p.m.
Where
- : Newell
Road to the Quarterfinals
- : GR beat New London (46-14) and Turkey Valley (30-28). Newell-Fonda has beaten Harris-Lake Park (55-26) and Don Bosco (35-10).
What to Watch
- : Two explosive offenses will face off in Newell Thursday. The Rebels feature quarterback Isaac Clark and his 1,631 passing yards. He has thrown 27 touchdown passes against just three interceptions. Luke Riffey and Austin Vaverka each have eight touchdown receptions, and Caleb Egesdal has six. Vaverka has rushed for 1,101 yards and 20 scores…The Mustangs showed a ton of athleticism in a win over Don Bosco in the round of 16. Mason Dicks leads the squad with 1,346 passing yards. He has thrown no interceptions this fall while tossing 21 touchdown passes. He also leads N-F with 644 rushing yards. Dicks and Ryan Greenfield each have rushed for 11 touchdowns.
Friday’s Games
Class A
East Buchanan (9-1) at Grundy Center (10-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Grundy Center
Road to the Quarterfinals: East Buchanan opened the playoffs with wins over Lisbon (44-14) and Alburnett (57-21). Grundy has beaten Belle Plaine (49-0) and Columbus (41-7).
What to Watch: East Buchanan does not want to pass the ball unless it absolutely wants too. In its win last week over Alburnett it rushed the ball 51 times for 507 yards and eight touchdowns while not throwing a single pass. Starting quarterback Trystin Russell has attempted only 28 passes all year but he has thrown for 325 yards and six scores. Tanner Thurn leads the rushing attack with 1,427 yards and 21 scores… Defense is the name of the game for the Spartans. Grundy Center has allowed only seven touchdowns all season and only once has a team scored more than one in a game and that was 1A playoff qualifier Dike-New Hartford in week two. Offensively, balance is the name of the game for Grundy. Colin Gordon has passed for 1,609 yards with Tate Jorovsky, Tiernan Vokes and Ben Wegmann all be valued targets. Justin Knaack is the leading rusher with 615 yards and 16 scores.
Class 3A
Independence (10-1) at Humboldt (9-1)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Humboldt
Road to the Quarterfinals: The Mustangs opened with a 20-17 win over Benton Community. The Wildcats shutout Hampton-Dumont-CAL (39-0).
What to Watch: Everything runs through Indee quarterback Mitchell Johnson. He has passed for 1,541 yards and 16 scores, while also rushing for 705 yards and 13 scores. Trey Weber has rushed for 867 yards and 11 scores, additionally. Five different Mustang receivers have more than one touchdown reception….Humboldt has played good defense all season allowing just eight touchdowns, and only twice have the Wildcats allowed more than one in a game. Humboldt has posted five shutouts. Offensively, the Wildcats are led by running back Lance Coon. The junior has rushed for 1,327 yards and 19 scores.
Class 4A
North Scott (8-2) at Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0)
When
- : Friday, 7 p.m.
Where
- : Waverly
Road to the Quarterfinals
- : North Scott opened with a 38-15 win over Western Dubuque, while the Go-Hawks walloped Fort Madison, 49-7.
What to Watch
- : This game has a state semifinal, final vibe to it. Waverly-Shell Rock has rolled through its first 10 games like a steam roller, while North Scott has won six in a row since it lost in back-to-back weeks to fellow 4A state quarterfinalist Cedar Rapids Xavier (17-0) and Iowa City Liberty (20-16). Lancer junior quarterback Kyler Gerardy has completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 1,298 yards and 13 scores. This will be the best passing game WSR has faced. On the ground, Gerardy has rushed for 1,168 yards and 18 scores. He is a tremendous dual-threat signal caller…WSR has grounded everybody into the dirt this fall rushing 357 times for 3,061 yards and 46 scores. WSR averages 8.8 yards per carry with McCrae Hagarty pacing the attack with 1,343 yards and 24 scores. The Go-Hawks started defense has been stingy with many of the scores WSR having allowed coming late in games and the Go-Hawks reserves on the field.
Class 5A
No. 10 WDM Valley (6-4) at No. 5 Cedar Falls (7-2)
Where:
- UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Playoff history:
- In the state of Iowa, there are few teams to have more postseason success than the West Des Moines Valley Tigers. In addition to its five state titles, Valley has not missed the playoffs since 1991, making 2022 their 31st consecutive appeared in a row. Valley lost to Ankeny in the semifinals last season. In its playoff 33rd in program history, Cedar Falls appears in its first quarterfinal game since 2019 when the Tigers fell to Bettendorf, 24-14. Cedar Falls last advanced passed the quarterfinals in 2018, beating Waukee 40-7 in route to a runner-up finish.
Game notes:
- The fifth-ranked Cedar Falls Tigers got everything they could handle against Ankeny Centennial last week, but emerged from the dust with a narrow 14-10 win. Three fumble recoveries proved instrumental in avenging an early loss to the Jaguars as Cedar Falls mustered a mere 110 yards on offense including 81 rushing yards. The Cedar Falls defense needs to be back on its A-game against WDM while the offense will look to rediscover its running game which averaged 174.9 yards per game before last week. Valley snuck into the Class 5A playoffs this season as the No. 14 team in the RPI, but made a splash in the first round. The Tigers defeated previously unbeaten Pleasant Valley, 15-10, and holding the Spartans to 216 yards of offense. On Friday, Cedar Falls will need to slow Valley’s ground attack which features sophomore running back Darius Mason and senior quarterback Michael Provenza. The duo has amassed 1,068 yards and 17 touchdowns on 201 attempts this season. Valley does not pass often, but Provenza did manage 986 yards and six touchdowns while completing 65.8% of his passing attempts.
— Courier Staff