FIRST-ROUND STATE PAIRINGS

State football pairings: Class 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player

prep-logo-ihsaa copy.jpg

Class 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player

Friday, Oct. 22

(All Games Start at 7 p.m.)

Class 2A

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-6) at West Lyon (6-2)

Sheldon (3-5) at Southeast Valley (7-1)

Spirit Lake (6-2) at Osage (5-3)

West Liberty (3-5) at Waukon (7-1)

Union (3-5) at Monticello (6-2)

Clarke (5-3) at Williamsburg (5-3)

Centerville (4-4) at West Marshall (7-1)

Roland-Story (3-5) at Greene County (7-1)

Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-3) at Central Lyon-GLR (5-3)

Red Oak (3-5) at OABCIG (7-1)

Unity Christian (5-3) at Clear Lake (5-3)

New Hampton (5-3) at North Fayette Valley (7-1)

Dubuque Wahlert (3-5) at Camanche (5-3)

Northeast (4-4) at Mid-Prairie (5-3)

Davis County (4-4) at Iowa Falls-Alden (5-3)

Prairie City-Monroe (4-4) at Clarinda (4-4)

Class 1A

West Monona (2-6) at West Sioux (7-1)

Emmetsburg (3-5) at South Central Calhoun (7-1)

Eagle Grove (3-5) at Dike-New Hartford (8-0)

South Hardin (3-5) at Dyersville Beckman (8-0)

Cascade (4-4) at Iowa City Regina (8-0)

Durant (2-6) at Sigourney-Keota (8-0)

Pleasantville (4-4) at Van Meter (8-0)

Nodaway Valley (4-4) at Underwood (8-0)

Carroll Kuemper (4-4) at Western Christian (3-5)

Interstate 35 (4-4) at Woodward-Granger (5-3)

MFL Mar-Mac (6-2) at Denver (7-1)

Aplington-Parkersburg (5-3) at Columbus Catholic (6-2)

Cardinal (5-3) at West Branch (6-2)

Mediapolis (5-3) at Pella Christian (7-1)

South Hamilton (4-4) at ACGC (7-1)

Ridge View (5-3) at Treynor (6-2)

Class A

Tri-Center (5-3) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2)

Alta-Aurelia (5-3) at West Hancock (8-0)

Saint Ansgar (3-5) at Grundy Center (7-1)

Nashua-Plainfield (4-4) at North Linn (8-0)

Bellevue (5-3) at Lisbon (7-1)

Highland (3-5) at Lynnville-Sully (7-1)

Madrid (3-5) at Mount Ayr (6-2)

AHSTW (4-4) at Woodbury Central (7-1)

IKM-Manning (5-3) at South O’Brien (6-2)

Starmont (3-5) at North Butler (7-1)

Alburnett (4-4) at Wapsie Valley (6-2)

Mason City Newman (6-2) at East Buchanan (7-1)

North Tama (6-2) at Wapello (6-2)

Earlham (5-3) at Belle Plaine (6-2)

Ogden (4-4) at Southwest Valley (6-2)

LeMars Gehlen (5-3) at Logan-Magnolia (7-1)

8-Player

Springville (4-4) at Turkey Valley (8-0)

East Mills (4-4) at St. Mary’s (8-0)

Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at Harris-Lake Park (6-2)

Tripoli (5-3) at Don Bosco (6-2)

Dunkerton (4-4) at Easton Valley (8-0)

Edgewood-Colesburg (5-3) at WACO (8-0)

New London (4-3) at Montezuma (9-0)

BGM (5-3) at Martensdale-St. Mary’s (6-2)

Lamoni (4-4) at Lenox (8-0)

Northwood-Kensett (6-2) at Kee (7-1)

Stanon (6-2) at Audubon (7-1)

Newell-Fonda (7-1) at Janesville (7-1)

Graettinger-Terril (7-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1)

English Valleys (6-1) at Southeast Warren (5-3)

Baxter (7-1) at Fremont-Mills (5-3)

