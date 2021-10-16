State football pairings: Class 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player

Class 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player
Friday, Oct. 22
(All Games Start at 7 p.m.)
Class 2A
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-6) at West Lyon (6-2)
Sheldon (3-5) at Southeast Valley (7-1)
Spirit Lake (6-2) at Osage (5-3)
West Liberty (3-5) at Waukon (7-1)
Union (3-5) at Monticello (6-2)
Clarke (5-3) at Williamsburg (5-3)
Centerville (4-4) at West Marshall (7-1)
Roland-Story (3-5) at Greene County (7-1)
Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-3) at Central Lyon-GLR (5-3)
Red Oak (3-5) at OABCIG (7-1)
Unity Christian (5-3) at Clear Lake (5-3)
New Hampton (5-3) at North Fayette Valley (7-1)
Dubuque Wahlert (3-5) at Camanche (5-3)
Northeast (4-4) at Mid-Prairie (5-3)
Davis County (4-4) at Iowa Falls-Alden (5-3)
Prairie City-Monroe (4-4) at Clarinda (4-4)
Class 1A
West Monona (2-6) at West Sioux (7-1)
Emmetsburg (3-5) at South Central Calhoun (7-1)
Eagle Grove (3-5) at Dike-New Hartford (8-0)
South Hardin (3-5) at Dyersville Beckman (8-0)
Cascade (4-4) at Iowa City Regina (8-0)
Durant (2-6) at Sigourney-Keota (8-0)
Pleasantville (4-4) at Van Meter (8-0)
Nodaway Valley (4-4) at Underwood (8-0)
Carroll Kuemper (4-4) at Western Christian (3-5)
Interstate 35 (4-4) at Woodward-Granger (5-3)
MFL Mar-Mac (6-2) at Denver (7-1)
Aplington-Parkersburg (5-3) at Columbus Catholic (6-2)
Cardinal (5-3) at West Branch (6-2)
Mediapolis (5-3) at Pella Christian (7-1)
South Hamilton (4-4) at ACGC (7-1)
Ridge View (5-3) at Treynor (6-2)
Class A
Tri-Center (5-3) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2)
Alta-Aurelia (5-3) at West Hancock (8-0)
Saint Ansgar (3-5) at Grundy Center (7-1)
Nashua-Plainfield (4-4) at North Linn (8-0)
Bellevue (5-3) at Lisbon (7-1)
Highland (3-5) at Lynnville-Sully (7-1)
Madrid (3-5) at Mount Ayr (6-2)
AHSTW (4-4) at Woodbury Central (7-1)
IKM-Manning (5-3) at South O’Brien (6-2)
Starmont (3-5) at North Butler (7-1)
Alburnett (4-4) at Wapsie Valley (6-2)
Mason City Newman (6-2) at East Buchanan (7-1)
North Tama (6-2) at Wapello (6-2)
Earlham (5-3) at Belle Plaine (6-2)
Ogden (4-4) at Southwest Valley (6-2)
LeMars Gehlen (5-3) at Logan-Magnolia (7-1)
8-Player
Springville (4-4) at Turkey Valley (8-0)
East Mills (4-4) at St. Mary’s (8-0)
Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at Harris-Lake Park (6-2)
Tripoli (5-3) at Don Bosco (6-2)
Dunkerton (4-4) at Easton Valley (8-0)
Edgewood-Colesburg (5-3) at WACO (8-0)
New London (4-3) at Montezuma (9-0)
BGM (5-3) at Martensdale-St. Mary’s (6-2)
Lamoni (4-4) at Lenox (8-0)
Northwood-Kensett (6-2) at Kee (7-1)
Stanon (6-2) at Audubon (7-1)
Newell-Fonda (7-1) at Janesville (7-1)
Graettinger-Terril (7-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1)
English Valleys (6-1) at Southeast Warren (5-3)
Baxter (7-1) at Fremont-Mills (5-3)