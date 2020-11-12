State football: Grundy Center continues special run, awaits St. Albert in Class A semifinal

CEDAR FALLS – Two seasons into his tenure as Grundy Center’s head coach, Travis Zajac isn’t taking the Spartans’ current run of success for granted.

A Grundy Center program that lost in last year’s Class A championship game returns to the UNI-Dome with a perfect 10-0 record for a 12:30 p.m. Friday semifinal game against Council Bluffs St. Albert (8-2).

“It’s special,” Zajac said. “You can coach football your entire career and not have a group quite like this. It’s not just the physical skills, it’s the want-to, the desire to be good, to want be coached. They’re willing to deal with adverse situations.”

The Spartans earned their place in Cedar Falls last Friday by prevailing in a quarterfinal test of mettle on the road at West Hancock, avenging last season’s championship loss with a 20-14 victory. Grundy Center’s offense came up with key fourth-down conversions, the passing game delivered timely completions, while the Spartan defense remained its outright nasty self.

West Hancock was held without a rushing touchdown for the first time in its last 35 games.

“That’s by far one of the best teams in Class A,” Zajac said. “To be able to go to their place and qualify for the semifinals is a big statement by our kids.”