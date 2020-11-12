State football: Grundy Center continues special run, awaits St. Albert in Class A semifinal

CEDAR FALLS – Two seasons into his tenure as Grundy Center’s head coach, Travis Zajac isn’t taking the Spartans’ current run of success for granted.
A Grundy Center program that lost in last year’s Class A championship game returns to the UNI-Dome with a perfect 10-0 record for a 12:30 p.m. Friday semifinal game against Council Bluffs St. Albert (8-2).
“It’s special,” Zajac said. “You can coach football your entire career and not have a group quite like this. It’s not just the physical skills, it’s the want-to, the desire to be good, to want be coached. They’re willing to deal with adverse situations.”
The Spartans earned their place in Cedar Falls last Friday by prevailing in a quarterfinal test of mettle on the road at West Hancock, avenging last season’s championship loss with a 20-14 victory. Grundy Center’s offense came up with key fourth-down conversions, the passing game delivered timely completions, while the Spartan defense remained its outright nasty self.
West Hancock was held without a rushing touchdown for the first time in its last 35 games.
“That’s by far one of the best teams in Class A,” Zajac said. “To be able to go to their place and qualify for the semifinals is a big statement by our kids.”
Grundy Center’s imposing defense starts up front, where Wes Willis possesses stats of nine sacks and 19 tackles for loss that jump off the page. The lineman with college football aspirations grew from an undersized 215 pounds to 245 over the offseason.
“Wes is one of the best football players in the state of Iowa regardless of class,” Zajac said. “He’s really hard to handle. He’s a good athlete, student of the game, comes from a strong family. He’s going to be a fantastic college athlete.”
The Spartans’ success on both lines has helped accentuate Zach Opheim’s talent as a valuable two-way player. Opheim ranks third in Class A with 1,594 rushing yards and joins Brayden Sawyer (57.5 tackles) as an active linebacker with 36.5 hits of his own.
“He’s super talented and he’s got a very workmanlike approach to preparation,” Zajac said of Opheim. “He doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. He kind of goes about his business.”
Quarterback Logan Knaack is another key piece of Grundy Center’s rushing attack with 989 yards and 13 touchdowns. Knaack has passed for 858 yards and 13 scores versus three interceptions.
“We’ve been able to make some good strides in the throw game,” Zajac said. “I’m an old-fashioned guy about if they’re having a hard time tackling us and getting off blocks we’re going to continue to run the football. It keeps our defense off the field and it’s pretty demoralizing to the defense on the opponent’s side.”
Grundy Center will be challenged by a tradition-rich program making its first UNI-Dome appearance since 2017. St. Albert has appeared in seven title games and won four championships, most recently 2009.
St. Albert opened the season with losses to 3A quarterfinalist Lewis Central followed by Logan-Magnolia. The Falcons went on the road and avenged the Logan-Magnolia setback with a 24-0 victory in Friday’s quarterfinal.
Statistically, no one player jumps out on St. Albert’s team. Sophomore quarterback Brendan Monohan has thrown 10 touchdowns without an interception and is one of five players with at least 39 carries.
Zajac says the Falcons have a versatile offense. They’ll line up with a tight end and fullback and attempt physical runs. The Falcons also spread teams out and try to make plays in space.
“They have that look about them on tape where those kids believe in what they’re doing,” Zajac said. “They’ve got a lot of really talented kids that can run incredibly well. They’re going to put a lot of stress on us in all three phases of the game.
“We’re very confident in what we can put on the field to counter that, and it’s going to be a fantastic football game.”
