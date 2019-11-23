CEDAR FALLS -- West Des Moines Dowling became the first Iowa high school football program to win seven straight state championships Friday when the Maroons edged rival West Des Moines Valley 21-16 in the Class 4A title game in the UNI-Dome.
Valley jumped out to a 10-0 second-quarter lead on a field goal and a 79-yard pass play from Braden Katcher to Matthew Mahoney, but Dowling turned to runningback Gavin Williams.
The Iowa commit, who had 141 rushing yards on the night, scored a pair of TDs in the last 3:58 of the first half. He helped the Maroons convert a fumble recovery with his second score and sent Dowling to halftime with a 14-10 lead.
Dowling then opened the second half with a 47-yard touchdown run by quarterback Hank Himrich to open a 21-10 advantage.
The Maroons' defense protected the lead, although Valley got within 21-16 with 5:47 to play on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Katcher to Ryan Neu.
Dowling intercepted a pair of passes in the final minutes to finish off the Tigers.
It was the first-ever title game between Valley and Dowling, two schools that have combined to win 14 of the last 19 state titles.
Class 2A
OABCIG 37, WAUKON 12: OABCIG capped an undefeated season and won its first state championship.
You have free articles remaining.
The Falcons got a big game from junior quarterback Cooper DeJean, who completed 19 of 34 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns and ran 20 times for 167 yards and two more scores.
OABCIG piled up 458 yards of total offense, converting 9 of 13 third downs and both its fourth-down attempts and consistently shut down Waukon's potent attack in key situations. The Indians (12-1) were just 1-for-12 on third downs and were hampered by 11 penalties.
After a first-quarter field goal gave OABCIG a 3-0 lead, DeJean threw a pair of TD passes in the second period to stretch the lead to 17-0. Waukon broke through with :21 left to halftime on Creed Welch's three-yard touchdown run to make it 17-6 at intermission.
The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter for a 24-12 game, but Jake Nieman followed Waukon's TD with an 80-yard kickoff return and the 31-12 deficit was too much for the Indians to overcome.
Class 1A
WEST LYON 50, VAN METER 14: West Lyon dominated the Class 1A title game for its fifth state championship.
It was 7-7 after the first play of the second quarter before West Lyon reeled off 22 unanswered points for a 29-7 halftime lead. The Wildcats added two more unanswered TDs in the third quarter, one on Chase Ter Wee's 32-yard interception return, and the rout was on.
West Lyon finished with 413 yards of offense, including 321 on 46 rushing attempts. Logan Meyer ran for 125 yards and two scores, and Jalyn Gramstad added 104 rushing yards while completing 3 of 5 passes for 91 yards with touchdowns to three different receivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.