CEDAR FALLS — Grundy Center knows what it’s up against Thursday afternoon in the Class A state football championship game in the UNI-Dome.
Top-ranked West Hancock (12-0) brings decades of tradition, a legendary head coach who is battling leukemia and the state’s most potent rushing attack into the 1:30 p.m. matchup for the state title.
Tough tests haven’t phased this year’s Spartans.
“It’s been non-stop difficult tests for us since week five or six of the season,” noted first-year Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac, whose 11-1 team is making the school’s first trip to the finals since winning it all in 1988. “We’ve been able to rise up and meet those challenges head-on.
“We have all the respect in the world for West Hancock. They’re a great team. We’re going to focus on what we do and try to play the cleanest football we can for 48 minutes. If we can execute and stick to our fundamentals, we have an excellent chance to compete with them.”
Bob Sanger has been West Hancock’s coach for 53 years. He arrived in Britt as a 22-year-old fresh out of college and never left, building a 357-160 record and a program that has made 30 playoff appearances. The Eagles won a title in 1973 and were runners-up twice as Britt High School and have made three more trips to the finals as West Hancock, including a 1996 championship.
Sanger was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia midway through the 2018 season, and his son Mark Sanger is serving as acting head coach.
West Hancock has powered on. Operating out of the wing-T offense, this year’s Eagles average 49.8 points per game, have an average margin of victory of 38.7 points and lead the state (all classes) in rushing yards per game (410.3). West Hancock has run the ball 591 times and passed on just 35 plays.
Tate Hagen has 2,122 rushing yards, Josef Smith 1,157 and Cole Kelly 1,146. Collectively, they average 8.9 yards per carry and have scored 64 touchdowns on the ground. Hagen and Smith are also dangerous in the return game with two kickoff runbacks for TDs and a combined average of 37.4 yards per return.
Grundy Center’s defense has been its strength. The Spartans have allowed an average of 9.0 points per game and no more than 21 points in a game while holding six opponents to a touchdown or less with 27 takeaways.
Last week, Grundy Center contained another relentless ground attack in a 23-21 semifinal win over St. Ansgar.
“They’re similar in style,” noted Zajac. “Schematically, it’s a little different. West Hancock wants to be physical with you and pound the ball at you. The three kids they like to get the ball to are very talented, physical runners.
“It’ll be up to us to get numbers at the point of attack and tackle in space.”
West Hancock has been a hard-nosed defensive team, as well. The Eagles have allowed 11.1 points per game and a high of 26 points. They have forced 31 turnovers, including 16 fumble recoveries.
Grundy Center will challenge that defense with a versatile attack that has been effective in both the passing and running games. The Spartans average 29.1 points and 309 yards per game.
“We’ve been having a lot of fun,” said Zajac. “Going all the way back to August when we started, the emphasis was to lean on one another, work hard together, hold each other accountable and build those relationships. It’s a credit to the coaches and the kids for taking that to heart.
“Watching us evolve and mature into a pretty dangerous football team, I can’t help but feel an incredible sense of pride for our kids, our coaches and our community.”
