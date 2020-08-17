Sports briefs: COVID-19 guidelines set for East-West football game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prep football

Waterloo Schools has announced a policy of advance ticket sales only for the upcoming season-opening football game between Waterloo East and Waterloo West on Aug. 28.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, tickets will go on sale at East and West on Aug. 21. There will be no tickets sold at the door. A total of 1,500 advance tickets are available for the home team, East, and 1,000 for the away team, West, in order to allow for social distancing.

A face covering will be required to enter the game and must be worn at all times unless eating at your seat. The game will be live streamed on the district's Facebook page.

Hockey

The Waterloo Black Hawks will be collecting donations which will be promptly delivered to the storm relief effort in Linn County.

Community members can drop off items between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday at Young Arena.