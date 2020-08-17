Sports briefs: COVID-19 guidelines set for East-West football game

Prep football
- Waterloo Schools has announced a policy of advance ticket sales only for the upcoming season-opening football game between Waterloo East and Waterloo West on Aug. 28.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, tickets will go on sale at East and West on Aug. 21. There will be no tickets sold at the door. A total of 1,500 advance tickets are available for the home team, East, and 1,000 for the away team, West, in order to allow for social distancing.
A face covering will be required to enter the game and must be worn at all times unless eating at your seat. The game will be live streamed on the district's Facebook page.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks will be collecting donations which will be promptly delivered to the storm relief effort in Linn County.
Community members can drop off items between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday at Young Arena.
“The damage from this storm is unprecedented,” said Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene. “There are people whose lives will never be the same, but there is also the possibility that many neighbors and neighborhoods will grow closer after the shared cleanup and recovery efforts. It is in that spirit that we ask Waterloo fans to help and to show what ‘Black Hawks Family’ really means.”
According to reports, all of the following will be useful to relief organizations: batteries, candles, charcoal, extension cords, flashlights, food and beverage coolers, gas cans, non-perishable food, and tarps. The Black Hawks encourage those wishing to make cash donations to send money directly to The Salvation Army, the Red Cross, or other relevant non-profit groups operating in eastern Iowa.
