Sinnott to play football at K-State

WATERLOO -- Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman returned to his hometown to nab his latest football recruit.
Waterloo Columbus multi-sport standout Ben Sinnott announced this week he has decommited from the University of South Dakota and accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Wildcats and will sign on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end went on an official visit to Manhattan, Kan., on Jan. 24-25.
“It felt like it was what my heart wanted,” Sinnott said. “They have a tight-knit group of coaches who really care about the players. I also got to hang out with the guys and they’ve got a good culture.”
It doesn’t hurt that Klieman graduated a year after Sinnott’s dad, Tom, graduated from Columbus, or that Wildcats coordinator/tight ends coach Courtney Messingham was a 1985 graduate of Columbus rival Waterloo West and was friends with Tom Sinnott.
“My baseball coach (Mark Gallagher) is friends with coach Messingham, too, and he sent my film to him during the football season,” Sinnott said. ”I got a game-day invite the next day and I saw them beat Oklahoma. That was a really cool atmosphere.”
Sinnott debated his decision on the drive back from Manhattan and after talking with his family called South Dakota to inform them of his decision.
What the Wildcats will get is an athlete who excelled in multiple sports for the Sailors.
While helping Columbus to an 8-2 mark and a Class 2A playoff berth this fall, Sinnott caught 40 passes for 610 yards and 14 scores. He also rushed the ball 21 times for 169 yards and four more touchdowns, and he recorded 42½ tackles from his defensive end position.
On the baseball field, Sinnott hit .425 with a pair of home runs, 17 doubles and a team-best 37 RBIs as a junior.
This winter he is dominating for the Waterloo Warriors' prep hockey team with 40 goals and 15 assists in 24 games.
“I’m walking on this first year,” Sinnott said. “They did not have any money left because it was pretty late in the recruiting process. So it’s basically a situation where I go work my butt off for a year while redshirting and earn a scholarship for my final four years.”
