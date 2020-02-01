Sinnott to play football at K-State

WATERLOO -- Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman returned to his hometown to nab his latest football recruit.

Waterloo Columbus multi-sport standout Ben Sinnott announced this week he has decommited from the University of South Dakota and accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Wildcats and will sign on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end went on an official visit to Manhattan, Kan., on Jan. 24-25.

“It felt like it was what my heart wanted,” Sinnott said. “They have a tight-knit group of coaches who really care about the players. I also got to hang out with the guys and they’ve got a good culture.”

It doesn’t hurt that Klieman graduated a year after Sinnott’s dad, Tom, graduated from Columbus, or that Wildcats coordinator/tight ends coach Courtney Messingham was a 1985 graduate of Columbus rival Waterloo West and was friends with Tom Sinnott.

“My baseball coach (Mark Gallagher) is friends with coach Messingham, too, and he sent my film to him during the football season,” Sinnott said. ”I got a game-day invite the next day and I saw them beat Oklahoma. That was a really cool atmosphere.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}