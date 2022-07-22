Shriners, participants, alumni ready for 50th anniversary Iowa Shrine Bowl

CEDAR FALLS — Thirteen area football players, coaches, managers and cheerleaders will participate in the 50th anniversary Iowa Shrine Bowl at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Saturday.

Shrine Bowl assistant general manager Michael Hensing said the game’s board of directors plans to honor all former participants in the annual best-on-best football game.

“We have over 5,000 alumni that have played in the game for us,” Hensing said. “Players, coaches, cheerleaders, game officials — anyone that has been involved — has been invited back. We are going to have an on-field recognition before the game for our alumni with hall of fame coach Ken Winkler …addressing the crowd and alumni.”

In addition to Winkler’s address, member of the Shrine Bowl Class of 1989, former Northern Iowa Panther and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner filmed a brief video to commemorate the event.

In Warner’s video, which was shown to the game’s participants on Tuesday night, the former Regis Royal highlighted the spirit of the ‘classic game.’

“It was an incredible week for me back in 1989,” Warner said. “It started with building some incredible relationships with other great young people around the state of Iowa. Then, it was about going out in the community and being introduced to some incredible community work…Lastly, it was about competing one last time at the high school level.”

Warner also charged the participants in the game to take advantage of their opportunity, enjoy the moment, take it all in and ‘build relationships that will last a lifetime.’

According to Hensing, Warner’s charge to the participants in this year’s contest falls right in line with the feedback he received from alumni leading up to the 50th Anniversary.

“It is incredible to hear the feedback we get,” Hensing said. “How they have been able to leverage football to change the way they contribute in their communities.”

“We have players from all over the state,” Hensing said. “[They are] awesome athletes, awesome members of their communities, but this is an opportunity to use that to help us raise money for the Shriner’s hospitals. To date, we are approaching right around $3 million that we have raised.”

Last year, the game raised $100,000 dollars according to Hensing.

“That is our mission, that is our goal,” Hensing said. “It is what we want to do with the football game. So, to be able to connect with the players and coaches across the state to raise money is a win-win.”

This year, eight players will represent the north Cedar Valley on the North Squad.

Layne McDonald—Waverly-Shell RockMcDonald, a 6-foot-3, 215 pound tight end and defensive end for the Go-Hawks put together a productive season on both sides of the ball. On offense, he took advantage of limited opportunities in the passing game with eight receptions for 220 yards—27.5 yards per catch— and four touchdowns. Defensively, McDonald recorded 31.5 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, including three sacks, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

Logan Knaack—Grundy CenterDuring his senior season, Knaack, an all-around player, helped the Spartans to an 11-2 record. Offensively, it is a question of what the Grand View commit cannot do with 2,845 all-purpose yards and 35 total touchdowns. Defensively, Knaack recorded 34 tackles and seven interceptions in the secondary. Knaack also handled punting duties for Grundy Center.

Tyree Gardner—Waterloo WestGardner, a soon-to-be St. Thomas Tommie, threw for 752 yards and nine scores while adding 414 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground as the Wahawks starting quarterback. Gardner added 31 tackles and one interception on defense in his senior season at Waterloo West.

Kjuan Owens—Waterloo EastOne of the most dangerous running backs in Class 4A, Owens rushed for 663 yards on 74 carries—nine yards per rush—with 10 total touchdowns as the Trojans’ feature back in 2021. Owens also made his presence known on defense with 10.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Marcus Beatty—IndependenceAn Iowa Western Community College commit for baseball, Beatty did work as the workhorse running back for the Mustangs. Beatty found consistent running room as he reeled off 2,334 yards on 332 carries—seven yards per carry—with 25 touchdowns. Beatty notched 27 tackles, one sack and three interceptions during his senior season at Indee.

Jake Bradley—Columbus CatholicA member of the 2021 All-Metro football team, Bradley helped pave the way for 1,162 rushing yards and 1,814 passing yards as a standout on the Sailors’ offensive line. Defensively, Bradley ate up blocks and recorded 31.5 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss.

Braden Powers—DenverAnother standout lineman, Braden Powers made an impact on both the offensive and defensive fronts for the Cyclones. Powers helped Denver’s ground attack pick over 2,000 yards during his senior season as a member of the offensive line. On defense, he made 30.5 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in seven games. Powers will play for Upper Iowa.

Will Lynch—Cedar FallsA 6-foot-4, 232-pound tight end, Lynch caught six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown during his senior season. Despite classification as a tight end, Lynch lined up all over the field for the Tigers as a consistent and dependable run blocker. Lynch will play for Augustana University, next season.

Area players Israel Hernandez (North Fayette Valley) and Marcus Herold (Turkey Valley) will also participate in the Shrine Bowl.

Columbus Catholic head coach Brad Schmit will serve as an assistant coach for the North Squad while Alexis Mildre of Denver will serve as one of the team’s managers.

Taylor Kiewiet from Dike-New Hartford will also represent the area as a member of the Shrine Bowl Cheer Squad.