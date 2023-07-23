CEDAR FALLS — Eleven area football players finished off their high school football careers in the UNI-Dome on Saturday in the 2023 Iowa Shrine Bowl.

Among that group was Columbus’ Carson Hartz, who returned to the gridiron for the first time since injuring his ankle in the Sailors final game of the season.

Hartz said he relished the chance to get on the field one final time.

“It was like a full circle moment,” Hartz said. “It brought me back…to what it is like to be on a team. Have fun doing the game that I love. It was a full circle moment that I am very grateful for.

It was a good cap off to the career. Having an ankle injury end my season early was not anything that I thought would happen so being able to come out with a win...means a lot.”

In the 51st annual Iowa Shrine Bowl, the North defeated the South 29-15 after coming alive in the second half.

Trailing 7-0 at halftime, the North rattled off 23 unanswered points, including a safety, to jump out to a 23-7 lead with a quarter to play.

Denver’s Ethan Schoville, a future member of the Northern Iowa football team, capped the rally with a two-yard rushing touchdown, powering his way across the goal line.

“We got the ball to the one or two yard line,” Schoville said. “Coach said he needed somebody to get a yard. I hopped up and got in there.”

The South appeared to be mounting a comeback midway through the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown plus a two-point conversion and forcing a North punt to get the ball down 23-15. However, Xavier’s Thomas Sundell stepped in front of a South pass, securing an interception, and returned it for a touchdown to seal the win.

Grundy Center’s Patrick Brown III, who played center for the North’s first team offense and will attend Iowa Central and play football for the Tritons, credited the second-half surge to a renewed dedication to physicality.

“We knew that what we were doing in the first half was not cutting it,” Brown said. “So, we upped our physicality. We did not change anything…We kept everything the same and knew that we needed to kick it into gear...We were done playing soft football and we started playing tough football.”

Brown added that he knew he would be up to the challenge when the order for extra physicality came down during the half because of his time with the Spartans.

“I was ready to go,” Brown said. “That is what we have been through the last four years at Grundy Center. It is just playing tough physical football, not giving up, not laying down. Because of that, we have had a lot of success.”

Following the win, the 2022 state champion with Grundy Center said it was great to add the memory of another win in the UNI-Dome but said the most enjoyable part of the week leading up to the Shrine Bowl came the day prior.

On Friday, the participants in the Shrine Bowl helped facilitate the Beyond the Field mini kids camp for Shriners’ Children. Brown described the opportunity as an unforgettable experience.

“My favorite activity was the kid’s camp that we had yesterday—seeing all the little kids and seeing how much fun they were having,” Brown said. “Even though they do not have it quite like we do.

Us being able to meet in the middle and teach them some stuff about football and also them teach us about what they have going on in their life is really special.”

Cedar Falls’ Ben Rousell, who will attend Wartburg as a member of the track and field team, also noted the valuable experiences gained during the week.

“The whole entire week—it was heartwarming,” Roussell said. “It really opened my eyes about these kids and all the Shriners. I am more than happy to give back and be a part of those.

Being able to help others and help little kids and make their days…it really makes us take our ability for granted.

For Hartz, he enjoyed getting to meet like-minded individuals throughout the events leading up to the game.

Similarly, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Tyler Gayer, along with Roussell and Schoville, said he really enjoyed getting to go to the Lost Island Water Park with his teammates on Wednesday.

“That was a really fun one with the team,” Gayer said. “I am scared of heights, but I went on all the high slides because that is what everyone else was doing. It was a lot of fun.”

Gayer will continue his football career at Wartburg.

Also representing the Cedar Valley were: Mitchell Johnson (Independence), Ben Puente (AGWSR), Landon Arends (Osage), Aidan Junker (Aplington-Parkersburg), Ben Wymer (Decorah) and Korver Hupke (Independence).

