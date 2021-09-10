Seventh-ranked Janesville pulls away from undefeated Tripoli

Tripoli got back in the game late in the third frame compliments to a pick off by linebacker Bryce Schroeder.

The Panthers drove deep into Wildcat territory with starting linebacker, Hoodjer resting a cramp on the sideline.

With the visitors now on the home 11-yard line, threatening to score, Hoodjer reentered the game and shot the gap sacking Davis at the 20 and giving the ball back to Janesville.

"That play helped change the tone of the game I think," said Hoodjer. "The line took up all the blocks leaving me a straight shot to the backfield. I got the tackle but cramped up some more and had to go out."

Hoodjer gathered 63 yards on 10 totes on the offensive side before the injury, but attributed the victory to the defense.

"This defense is the strength of this team," said Hoodjer. "They helped change the momentum of the game and it was frustrating for me to have to be out and not in the game to help."

With Hoodjer out, senior quarterback, Leo Dodd, took matters into his own hands and feet.

Dodd scrambled for 80 tough yards with 71 of them coming after Hoodjer's injury. Dodd also connected with Scherburne for a pair of scores and ran for a couple more.