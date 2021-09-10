Seventh-ranked Janesville pulls away from undefeated Tripoli

JANESVILLE - It was a battle of undefeated teams, Friday night.
At the end of the night, seventh-ranked Janesville remained unblemished.
The Wildcats were playing their home opener after two-straight road victories, and blew open a close six-point game through three quarters (14-8) and turned it into a 34-14 statement win over the Panthers.
"This was a rivalry game and a battle for Bremer County," Wildcats coach Dale Eastman said. "We knew it would be tough and we did not make it any easier on ourselves with four turnovers and a couple injuries late. We made some adjustments at the half and our defense set the tone from that moment on. They kept the foot on the gas and never let up."
Janesville scored on their first possession as Jared Hoodjer snagged a four yard delivery from Leo Dodd and Dodd added the two-point conversion to go up quick 8-0.
Both defenses kicked in after the score, but Tripoli was able to tie the contest at 8-8 with a one-yard push by Panthers quarterback James Davis.
The Panthers were stopped on their first drive of the second half, and the Wildcats added to their advantage as Wiley Scherburne outran the defense on a 23-yard catch and run from Dodd. The two-point try was missed, and the home team was clinging to a slim 14-8 lead.
Tripoli got back in the game late in the third frame compliments to a pick off by linebacker Bryce Schroeder.
The Panthers drove deep into Wildcat territory with starting linebacker, Hoodjer resting a cramp on the sideline.
With the visitors now on the home 11-yard line, threatening to score, Hoodjer reentered the game and shot the gap sacking Davis at the 20 and giving the ball back to Janesville.
"That play helped change the tone of the game I think," said Hoodjer. "The line took up all the blocks leaving me a straight shot to the backfield. I got the tackle but cramped up some more and had to go out."
Hoodjer gathered 63 yards on 10 totes on the offensive side before the injury, but attributed the victory to the defense.
"This defense is the strength of this team," said Hoodjer. "They helped change the momentum of the game and it was frustrating for me to have to be out and not in the game to help."
With Hoodjer out, senior quarterback, Leo Dodd, took matters into his own hands and feet.
Dodd scrambled for 80 tough yards with 71 of them coming after Hoodjer's injury. Dodd also connected with Scherburne for a pair of scores and ran for a couple more.
"We figured that this would be a very gritty game and it was" claimed Dodd. "We knew it was a big rival game for us and both teams were undefeated. With Hoodj going down I actually welcomed the workload and my adrenaline was rushing."
Dodd's arm was pumped as well when the Wildcats were hanging on to a tight 22-8 lead.
On fourth and three, everyone expected a run but the play call from the sidelines was for a pass.
"That was a great play by the coach," Dodd said. "No one expected it and I hit Scherburne, who was wide open and he took it in. It was just a great call and that broke their (Panthers) back. That was the cherry on top for us."
Dodd increased the edge with an interception late that he carried down to the one. From there Dodd plunged over from a yard and the home team had built a 34-8 lead with two minutes left.
"We go on the road against an undefeated Rockford team and that will be tough," added Eastman.
"We welcome the challenge," said Dodd. "We are road warriors and we accept the challenge."