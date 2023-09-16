High School
Football
Friday’s scores
Class 5A
Cedar Falls 35, Iowa City Liberty 19
Waterloo West 19, Davenport North 3
Ankeny 16, Johnston 10
Iowa City High 23, Iowa City West 8
Council Bluffs Jefferson 28, Council Bluffs Lincoln 27
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 56, Des Moines East 12
Urbandale 30, Dubuque Senior 12
Sioux City East 26, Sioux City 23
Cedar Rapids 45, Cedar Rapids Washington 7
Muscatine 41, Dubuque Hempstead 21
Southeast Polk 24, Ankeny Centennial 21
Dowling 31, Waukee Northwest 17
Waukee 37, Valley 15
Bettendorf 21, Linn-Mar 14
Pleasant Valley 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 23
Davenport West 36, Davenport Central 3
Ames 34, Des Moines Roosevelt 14
Newton 45, Marshalltown 0
Ottumwa 30, Oskaloosa 28
Class 4A
Fort Dodge 45, Waterloo East 37
Clear Lake 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 25
ADM 47, Norwalk 14
Winterset 21, Atlantic 0
Glenwood 28, Denison-Schleswig 14
MOC-Floyd Valley 18, LeMars 13
Sioux Center 35, Spencer 14
Storm Lake 56, Perry 31
Ballard 24, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Bondurant-Farrar 36, Lewis Central 26
Carlisle 17, Indianola 6
Central DeWitt 44, Clinton 6
Charles City 19, Mason City 14
Benton 42, Clear Creek Amana 27
Gilbert 31, Boone 12
Knoxville 50, Des Moines North 0
Independence 21, Decorah 7
Marion 34, Maquoketa 7
Burlington 42, Mount Pleasant 7
North Polk 34, Humboldt 7
Pella 31, Xavier 21
Western Dubuque 31, North Scott 24
Class 3A
Creston 50, Carroll 21
Keokuk 30, Fairfield 13
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24, Nevada 21
Harlan Community 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
Algona 53, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20
Solon 37, Mount Vernon 20
Grinnell 37, Washington 18
Williamsburg 48, Fort Madison 14
Assumption 30, Wahlert Catholic 6
Center Point-Urbana 58, South Tama 0
West Delaware 42, Webster City 13
Class 2A
Crestwood 54, Oelwein 14
Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Union 20
Osage 40, New Hampton 7
PCM 50, Jesup 7
North Fayette Valley 34, Waukon 7
Kuemper Catholic 42, Roland-Story 7
Monticello 38, Anamosa 20
Western Christian 28, Cherokee Washington 21
Van Meter 56, Clarinda 22
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 41, Garner Hayfield Ventura 6
Clarke 40, Centerville 28
Des Moines Christian 52, Southeast Valley 12
Spirit Lake 63, Forest City 6
Camanche 33, Northeast 8
West Lyon 35, Unity Christian 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 34, Okoboji 23
Interstate 35 24, Chariton 6
Greene County 41, Saydel 0
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 47, Sheldon 14
Tipton 21, West Liberty 11
West Marshall 52, Vinton-Shellsburg 21
Davis County 20, Central Lee 14
Mediapolis 29, Albia 0
Mid-Prairie 40, West Burlington 18
Class 1A
Columbus Catholic 42, Hudson 18
Grundy Center 49, East Marshall 0
Dike-New Hartford 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14
MFL MarMac 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Denver 42, Central Springs 6
Underwood 28, AHSTW 12
South Hardin 28, Alburnett 21
West Branch 38, Cascade 0
Sigourney Keota 67, Cardinal 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 34, Colfax-Mingo 7
Sioux Central 44, Eagle Grove 26
Emmetsburg 40, East Sac County 3
Woodward-Granger 46, Nodaway Valley 0
Hinton 12, Ridge View 8
Regina Catholic 49, Durant 12
Shenandoah 53, Missouri Valley 6
OABCIG 55, MVAOCOU 2
Ogden 29, Grand View Christian 14
Pella Christian 42, Pleasantville 14
Manson-NW Webster 24, Pocahontas Area 20
Treynor 47, Red Oak 6
South Hamilton 56, West Central Valley 8
West Sioux 30, Lawton-Bronson 29
Wilton 47, Beckman Catholic 7
Class A
Nashua-Plainfield 42, AGWSR 7
Wapsie Valley 19, North Butler 0
North Tama 36, BCLUW 6
South Winneshiek 27, Newman Catholic 20
Akron-Westfield 36, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 8
Sibley-Ocheyedan 42, Alta-Aurelia 6
Bellevue 42, Clayton Ridge 0
Columbus 56, Pekin 24
Danville 49, Louisa-Muscatine 6
Earlham 60, Southwest Valley 14
Kingsley-Pierson 47, St. Albert 29
Lake Mills 50, West Fork 13
Lisbon 57, Highland 6
Madrid 27, Lynnville-Sully 9
Maquoketa Valley 59, Postville 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 22, North Mahaska 14
MMCRU 48, South O'Brien 20
Central Decatur 31, Mount Ayr 14
North Linn 48, North Cedar 0
Panorama 35, Wayne 6
IKM-Manning 38, Riverside 37
Saint Ansgar 61, Belmond-Klemme 6
ACGC 35, South Central Calhoun 21
Tri-Center 24, Westwood 0
Van Buren 40, Wapello 36
West Hancock 49, North Union 7
Logan-Magnolia 40, West Monona 0
Woodbury Central 43, Gehlen Catholic 14
Eight-Player
Don Bosco 68, Kee 34
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Dunkerton 0
Janesville 85, Meskwaki Settlement 0
Clarksville 68, Tripoli 14
Lone Tree 47, Springville 14
Audubon 66, St. Edmond 48
Glidden-Ralston 42, Baxter 32
Bedford 52, East Union 6
Belle Plaine 66, BGM 35
Bishop Garrigan 59, Northwood-Kensett 22
CAM 50, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
Colo-Nesco 46, Colins-Maxwell 26
Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Midland 22
Iowa Valley 48, English Valley 16
Fremont-Mills 49, Griswold 0
Murray 49, Lamoni 32
Harris-Lake Park 26, Newell-Fonda 18
Lenox 66, Mormon Trail 8
Central City 17, New London 0 - FORFEIT
Riceville 36, West Central 0
Exira-EHK 62, Sidney 32
Moravia 59, Southeast Warren 28
Stanton 52, East Mills 48
Remsen St. Mary's 12, Boyer Valley 7
West Bend-Mallard 58, GTRA 18
Turkey Valley 76, Central Elkader 25
Twin Cedars 28, Melcher-Dallas 18
WAVO 59, HLV 12
Ar-We-Va 75, West Harrison 18
Woodbine 78, Siouxland Christian 32
Easton Valley 74, Calamus-Wheatland 47
What is the buzz surrounding the Wahawks' win over the Wildcats Friday night in their Homecoming Game.
Four takeaways from Clear Lake's 28-25 over Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday night at home.
What is buzz from Cedar Falls' win over Iowa City Liberty Friday at the UNI-Dome.
Ahdan Muhammad had more than 100 yards receiving again for the Trojans, but the Dodgers were too good on Friday.