Friday’s scores
Class 5A
Waterloo West 28, Davenport Central 23
Ankeny Centennial 42, Cedar Falls 13
Davenport North 35, Marshalltown 21
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 40, Des Moines East 20
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 34, Linn-Mar 0
Waukee Northwest 51, Des Moines Roosevelt 14
Bettendorf 41, Urbandale 10
West Des Moines Dowling 35, Ankeny 14
Dubuque Hempstead 28, Dubuque Senior 7
Iowa City High 49, Ames 28
Pleasant Valley 56, Iowa City Liberty 39
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 41, Des Moines North 8
Class 4A
Waterloo East 39, Charles City 36
Gilbert 27, Mason City 15
Creston 48, Ballard 28
Dallas Center-Grimes 35, Fort Dodge 0
Council Bluffs Jefferson 26, Storm Lake 24
Webster City 21, North Polk 20
Winterset 28, Carlisle 11
North Scott 42, Davenport Assumption 28
Burlington 18, Keokuk 13
Dubuque Wahlert 63, Clinton 14
Decorah 34, Crestwood 6
Indianola 30, Pella 21
Norwalk 32, Newton 15
Grinnell 46, Oskaloosa 6
Bondurant-Farrar 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 7
Williamsburg 49, Clear Creek-Amana 20
Cedar Rapids Xavier 22, Western Dubuque 20
Class 3A
Fairfield 23, Washington20
Van Meter 52, Humboldt 14
MOC-Floyd Valley 41, Okoboji 6
Ogden 20, Perry 14
Mount Vernon 13, Benton Community 7
Maquoketa 43, Northeast 34
Clear Lake 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 6
Nevada 27, Prairie City-Monroe 7
Solon 41, Central DeWitt 6
Knoxville 34, South Tama 7
West Delaware 42, Union 12
Waukon 28, Independence 19
Class 2A
Wilton 28, Camanche 6
Des Moines Christian 44, Clarke 35
Colfax-Mingo 20, Saydel 14
Osage 15, Dike-New Hartford 14
Central Lee 17, Durant 10
Forest City 41, Eagle Grove 14
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Central Springs 30
Roland-Story 29, South Hamilton 20
Interstate 35, Woodward-Granger 20
Iowa City Regina 45, Mediapolis 7
MFL Mar-Mac 43, New Hampton 31
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Oelwein 6
Chariton 17, Albia 10
Cherokee 42, Ridge View 21
Southeast Valley 28, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 20
Treynor 34, Clarinda 28
West Lyon 49, OABCIG 0
Denver 35, North Fayette-Valley 14
Sigourney-Keota 41, Mid-Prairie 35
Class 1A
West Branch 30, Columbus Catholic 23
Aplington-Parkersburg 35, South Hardin 26
Alburnett 33, Dyersville Beckman 6
Akron-Westfield 20, Hinton 13
Hudson 22, Jesup 21
Lawton-Bronson 33, Sioux Central 7
East Sac County 24, Missouri Valley 12
Shenandoah 45, Nodaway Valley 8
Southwest Valley 32, Grand View Christian 28
Underwood 45, Council Bluffs St. Albert 0
Class A
ACGC 55, Panorama 44
Nashua-Plainfield 46, BCLUW 6
North Union 46, Belmond-Klemme 0
Lisbon 34, Columbus 28
Woodbury Central 39, Logan-Magnolia 14
Wapello 16, Louisa-Muscatine 14
Wayne 30, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 26
Lake Mills 30, Newman Catholic 22
Central Decatur 35, North Mahaska 16
North Tama 34, AGWSR 18
Pekin 36, Danville 13
Saint Ansgar 24, West Hancock 15
Sibley-Ocheyedan 29, South O’Brien 13
South Central Calhoun 34, Riverside 28
Clayton Ridge 38, Postville 6
Wapsie Valley 27, South Winneshiek 0
North Butler 25, West Fork 0
Tri-Center 49, West Monona 0
Kingsley-Pierson 25, Westwood 13
Eight-Player
Bedford 41, Lenox 30
Moravia 53, Belle Plaine 46
Algona Garrigan 49, North Iowa 13
Boyer Valley 56, West Harrison 14
Central City 42, Edgewood-Colesburg 20
Tripoli 32, Central Elkader 24
Clarksville 36, Janesville 15
Coon Rapids-Bayard 47, Collins-Maxwell 6
CAM 76, East Mills 14
Springville 58, Easton Valley 40
Audubon 62, Exira-EHK 34
Fremont-Mills 47, Stanton 24
Glidden-Ralston 22, Colo-Neso 18
Lamoni 50, Mormon Trail 22
Sidney 52, Griswod 14
Iowa Valley 68, New London 22
Lone Tree 49, Midland 30
Montezuma 67, Melcher-Dallas 20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 90, Meskwaki Settlement 0
Murray 69, Twin Cedars 6
Newell-Fonda 54, Woodbine 46
Harris Lake-Park 34, Northwood-Kensett 27
Southeast Warren 52, East Union 14
Remsen St. Mary’s 34, West Bend-Mallard 18
Winfield-Mount Union 34, WACO 8
Calamus-Wheatland 30, HLV 24