BIG 12
Iowa St. 29, Northern Iowa 26, 3 OTs
Kansas 24, Indiana St. 17
West Virginia 20, James Madison 13
Baylor 56, Stephen F. Austin 17
Kansas St. 49, Nicholls 14
Texas Tech 45, Montana St. 10
Arkansas-Pine Buff at TCU, late
Louisiana Tech at Texas, late
BIG TEN
Iowa 38, Miami (Ohio) 14
Illinois 42, Akron 3
Ohio St. 45, FAU 21
Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21
Indiana 34, Ball St. 24
Maryland 79, Howard 0
Penn St. 79, Idaho 7
Stanford 17, Northwestern 7
Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee St. 21
MISSOURI VALLEY
Iowa St. 29, Northern Iowa 26, 3 OTs
Kansas 24, Indiana St. 17
Montana 31, South Dakota 17
North Dakota St. 57, Butler 10
Northern Illinois 24, Illinois St. 10
IOWA COLLEGES
Waldorf 17, Briar Cliff 10
Central Methodist 49, Clarke 19
Benedictine 72, Graceland 7
Morningside 80, St. Francis (Ill.) 0
Evangel 19, William Penn 7
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Highland 21, Ellsworth 0
Iowa Central 28, Iowa Western 26
EAST
Boston College 35, Virginia Tech 28
CCSU 26, Fordham 23
Merrimack 45, Va. Lynchburg 14
Navy 45, Holy Cross 7
St. Francis (Pa.) 14, Lehigh 13
Temple 56, Bucknell 12
Virginia 30, Pittsburgh 14
SOUTH
Alabama 42, Duke 3
Appalachian St. 42, ETSU 7
Boise St. 36, Florida St. 31
Davidson 27, Georgetown 20
E. Michigan 30, Coastal Carolina 23
Furman 46, Charleston Southern 13
Georgia St. 38, Tennessee 30
Kennesaw St. 59, Point (Ga.) 0
Kentucky 38, Toledo 24
LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3
Marshall 56, VMI 17
Memphis 15, Mississippi 10
Mercer 49, W. Carolina 27
Mississippi St. 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 28
NC A&T 24, Elon 21
NC State 34, East Carolina 6
North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20
Old Dominion 24, Norfolk St. 21
Presbyterian at Stetson, ppd.<
SC State 28, Wofford 13
Southern Miss. 38, Alcorn St. 10
Syracuse 24, Liberty 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 14, Lehigh 13
Towson 28, The Citadel 21
Troy 17, Campbell 7
William & Mary 30, Lafayette 17
MIDWEST
Missouri Valley 27, Peru St. 14
Ohio 41, Rhode Island 20
Western Michigan 48, Monmouth (N.J.) 13
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 20, Portland St. 13
USTA 35, Incarnate Word 7
FAR WEST
Air Force 48, Colgate 7
Cal Poly 52, San Diego 34
California 27, UC Davis 13
New Mexico 39, Sam Houston St. 31
Washington 47, E. Washington 14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.