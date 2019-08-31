Clip art football

BIG 12

Iowa St. 29, Northern Iowa 26, 3 OTs

Kansas 24, Indiana St. 17

West Virginia 20, James Madison 13

Baylor 56, Stephen F. Austin 17

Kansas St. 49, Nicholls 14

Texas Tech 45, Montana St. 10

Arkansas-Pine Buff at TCU, late

Louisiana Tech at Texas, late

BIG TEN

Iowa 38, Miami (Ohio) 14

Illinois 42, Akron 3

Ohio St. 45, FAU 21

Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21

Indiana 34, Ball St. 24

Maryland 79, Howard 0

Penn St. 79, Idaho 7

Stanford 17, Northwestern 7

Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee St. 21

MISSOURI VALLEY 

Iowa St. 29, Northern Iowa 26, 3 OTs

Kansas 24, Indiana St. 17

Montana 31, South Dakota 17

North Dakota St. 57, Butler 10

Northern Illinois 24, Illinois St. 10

IOWA COLLEGES

Waldorf 17, Briar Cliff 10

Central Methodist 49, Clarke 19

Benedictine 72, Graceland 7

Morningside 80, St. Francis (Ill.) 0

Evangel 19, William Penn 7

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Highland 21, Ellsworth 0

Iowa Central 28, Iowa Western 26

EAST

Boston College 35, Virginia Tech 28

CCSU 26, Fordham 23

Merrimack 45, Va. Lynchburg 14

Navy 45, Holy Cross 7

St. Francis (Pa.) 14, Lehigh 13

Temple 56, Bucknell 12

Virginia 30, Pittsburgh 14

SOUTH

Alabama 42, Duke 3

Appalachian St. 42, ETSU 7

Boise St. 36, Florida St. 31

Davidson 27, Georgetown 20

E. Michigan 30, Coastal Carolina 23

Furman 46, Charleston Southern 13

Georgia St. 38, Tennessee 30

Kennesaw St. 59, Point (Ga.) 0

Kentucky 38, Toledo 24

LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3

Marshall 56, VMI 17

Memphis 15, Mississippi 10

Mercer 49, W. Carolina 27

Mississippi St. 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 28

NC A&T 24, Elon 21

NC State 34, East Carolina 6

North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Old Dominion 24, Norfolk St. 21

Presbyterian at Stetson, ppd.<

SC State 28, Wofford 13

Southern Miss. 38, Alcorn St. 10

Syracuse 24, Liberty 0

St. Francis (Pa.) 14, Lehigh 13

Towson 28, The Citadel 21

Troy 17, Campbell 7

William & Mary 30, Lafayette 17

MIDWEST

Missouri Valley 27, Peru St. 14

Ohio 41, Rhode Island 20

Western Michigan 48, Monmouth (N.J.) 13

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 20, Portland St. 13

USTA 35, Incarnate Word 7

FAR WEST

Air Force 48, Colgate 7

Cal Poly 52, San Diego 34

California 27, UC Davis 13

New Mexico 39, Sam Houston St. 31

Washington 47, E. Washington 14

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments