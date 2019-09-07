Clip art football

BIG 12

Kansas St. 52, Bowling Green 0

Missouri 38, West Virginia 7

Baylor 63, UTSA 14

Coastal Carolina 12, at Kansas 7

Oklahoma 70. South Dakota 14

Oklahoma St. 56, McNeese St. 14

LSU (1-0) at Texas (1-0), late

UTEP at Texas Tech, late

BIG TEN

Iowa 30, Rutgers 0

Michigan 24, Army 21, 2 OTs

Ohio St. 42, Cincinnati 0

Maryland 63, Syracuse 20

Purdue 42, Vanderbilt 24

Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0

Indiana 52, Eastern Illinois 0

Illinois 31, UConn 23

Colorado 34, Nebraska 31, OT

Penn St. 45, Buffalo 13

Michigan St. 51, Western Michigan 17

Minnesota at Fresno St., late

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 34, Southern Utah 14

Dayton 42, Indiana St. 25

Youngstown St. 54, Howard 28

North Dakota St. 38, North Dakota 7

Southern Illinois 45, UMass 20

Colorado St. 38, Western Illinois 13

South Dakota St. 38, Long Island 3

Illinois St. 42, Morehead St. 14

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 52, Upper Iowa 0

Winona St. 37, Wayne St. 20

MSU-Mankato 38, SW Minnesota St. 23

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 60, Greenville 21

Whittier 38, Luther 26

Bethel 42, Simpson 10

Augustana (Ill.) 41, Coe 3

Wis.-Eau Claire 35, Loras 3

Central 42, Northwestern (Minn.) 12

Neb. Wesleyan 49, Westminster 35

Wis.-Whitewater 42, Dubuque 7

IOWA COLLEGES

Missouri Valley 44, Clarke 6

Briar Cliff 13, Dakota St. 10

MidAmerica Nazarene 38, Graceland 33

Grand View 20, Baker 4

Lawrence 28, Grinnell 0

Northwestern 47, Valley City St. 7

Benedictine 47, William Penn 11

St. Ambrose 45, Missouri Baptist 37

Waldorf 34, Dordt 21

Cornell 33, Iowa Wesleyan 6

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Central 45, Coffeyville (Kan.) 17

Hutchinson (Kan.) 34, Iowa Western 27

Garden City (Kan.) 61, Ellsworth 0

EAST

Boston College 45, Richmond 13

Bowie St. 34, American International 20

Carnegie-Mellon 24, MIT 7

Clarion 48, Shippensburg 28

Coast Guard 27, New England 17

Cortland St. 63, Fitchburg St. 0

Duquesne 44, Walsh 3

East Stroudsburg 24, Wagner 14

Franklin & Marshall 35, Lebanon Valley 20

Georgetown 43, Marist 3

Hobart 33, Brockport 7

Holy Cross 13, New Hampshire 10

Indiana (Pa.) 24, New Haven 13

Ithaca 66, St. Vincent 28

Kentucky St. 13, Robert Morris 7

Kutztown 54, Assumption 16

Mass.-Dartmouth 54, Alfred St. 7

McDaniel 24, Misericordia 14

Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 21

Morrisville St. 39, Bridgewater (Mass.) 7

North Central 43, Christopher Newport 13

Ohio Dominican 24, Shepherd 21

Pittsburgh 20, Ohio 10

Plymouth St. 23, Castleton 17

RPI 52, Allegheny 14

SUNY Maritime 24, Maine Maritime 21

St. John Fisher 23, Buffalo St. 6

Stonehill 33, Bloomsburg 14

Union (NY) 42, Westfield St. 7

W. Connecticut 12, William Paterson 9

W. New England 33, Springfield 17

Washington & Jefferson 16, Wittenberg 8

SOUTH

Alabama 62, New Mexico St. 10

Alabama St. 38, Tuskegee 31

Appalachian St. 56, Charlotte 41

Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 10

Campbell 38, Shaw 14

Cent. Arkansas 24, Austin Peay 16

Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10

Davidson 45, Va. Lynchburg 7

Duke 45, NC A&T 13

East Carolina 48, Gardner-Webb 9

Elon 35, The Citadel 28

Florida St. 45, Louisiana-Monroe 44, OT

Georgia 63, Murray St. 17

Georgia Southern 26, Maine 18

Georgia Tech 14, South Florida 10

Howard Payne 48, Austin 34

James Madison 44, St. Francis (Pa.) 7

Louisiana Tech 20, Grambling St. 14

Louisville 42, Eastern Kentucky 0

Memphis 55, Southern U. 24

Mercer 45, Presbyterian 7

Mississippi St. 38, Southern Miss. 15

NC State 41, W. Carolina 0

NC Wesleyan 31, Emory & Henry 24

South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10

Stetson 58, Louisiana College 13

VMI 63, Mars Hill 21

Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 17

West Georgia 37, Catawba 9

MIDWEST

Augsburg 36, Ripon 2

Aurora 50, St. Norbert 40

Baldwin-Wallace 31, Alma 14

Ball St. 57, Fordham 29

Carleton 41, Macalester 0

John Carroll 21, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 7

Kent St. 26, Kennesaw St. 23, OT

Miami (Ohio) 48, Tennessee Tech 17

Michigan Tech 29, Hillsdale 14

Mount St. Joseph 41, Geneva 27

N. Dakota St. 38, North Dakota 7

N. Michigan 30, McKendree 9

Notre Dame Coll. 33, Concord 10

Quincy 38, Central St. (Ohio) 8

St. Scholastica 42, Mayville St. 35

Tiffin 22, Northwood (Mich.) 19

UAB 31, Akron 20

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 38, W. Illinois 13

E. Washington 59, Lindenwood (Mo.) 31

Portland St. 70, Simon Fraser 7

San Diego St. 23, UCLA 14

UC Davis 38, San Diego 35

Utah 35, N. Illinois 17

Washington St. 59, N. Colorado 17

