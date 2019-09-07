BIG 12
Kansas St. 52, Bowling Green 0
Missouri 38, West Virginia 7
Baylor 63, UTSA 14
Coastal Carolina 12, at Kansas 7
Oklahoma 70. South Dakota 14
Oklahoma St. 56, McNeese St. 14
LSU (1-0) at Texas (1-0), late
UTEP at Texas Tech, late
BIG TEN
Iowa 30, Rutgers 0
Michigan 24, Army 21, 2 OTs
Ohio St. 42, Cincinnati 0
Maryland 63, Syracuse 20
Purdue 42, Vanderbilt 24
Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0
Indiana 52, Eastern Illinois 0
Illinois 31, UConn 23
Colorado 34, Nebraska 31, OT
Penn St. 45, Buffalo 13
Michigan St. 51, Western Michigan 17
Minnesota at Fresno St., late
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 34, Southern Utah 14
Dayton 42, Indiana St. 25
Youngstown St. 54, Howard 28
North Dakota St. 38, North Dakota 7
Southern Illinois 45, UMass 20
Colorado St. 38, Western Illinois 13
Oklahoma 70, South Dakota 14
South Dakota St. 38, Long Island 3
Illinois St. 42, Morehead St. 14
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 52, Upper Iowa 0
Winona St. 37, Wayne St. 20
MSU-Mankato 38, SW Minnesota St. 23
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 60, Greenville 21
Whittier 38, Luther 26
Bethel 42, Simpson 10
Augustana (Ill.) 41, Coe 3
Wis.-Eau Claire 35, Loras 3
Central 42, Northwestern (Minn.) 12
Neb. Wesleyan 49, Westminster 35
Wis.-Whitewater 42, Dubuque 7
IOWA COLLEGES
Missouri Valley 44, Clarke 6
Briar Cliff 13, Dakota St. 10
MidAmerica Nazarene 38, Graceland 33
Grand View 20, Baker 4
Lawrence 28, Grinnell 0
Northwestern 47, Valley City St. 7
Benedictine 47, William Penn 11
St. Ambrose 45, Missouri Baptist 37
Waldorf 34, Dordt 21
Cornell 33, Iowa Wesleyan 6
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Central 45, Coffeyville (Kan.) 17
Hutchinson (Kan.) 34, Iowa Western 27
Garden City (Kan.) 61, Ellsworth 0
EAST
Boston College 45, Richmond 13
Bowie St. 34, American International 20
Carnegie-Mellon 24, MIT 7
Clarion 48, Shippensburg 28
Coast Guard 27, New England 17
Cortland St. 63, Fitchburg St. 0
Duquesne 44, Walsh 3
East Stroudsburg 24, Wagner 14
Franklin & Marshall 35, Lebanon Valley 20
Georgetown 43, Marist 3
Hobart 33, Brockport 7
Holy Cross 13, New Hampshire 10
Indiana (Pa.) 24, New Haven 13
Ithaca 66, St. Vincent 28
Kentucky St. 13, Robert Morris 7
Kutztown 54, Assumption 16
Mass.-Dartmouth 54, Alfred St. 7
McDaniel 24, Misericordia 14
Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 21
Morrisville St. 39, Bridgewater (Mass.) 7
North Central 43, Christopher Newport 13
Ohio Dominican 24, Shepherd 21
Pittsburgh 20, Ohio 10
Plymouth St. 23, Castleton 17
RPI 52, Allegheny 14
SUNY Maritime 24, Maine Maritime 21
St. John Fisher 23, Buffalo St. 6
Stonehill 33, Bloomsburg 14
Union (NY) 42, Westfield St. 7
W. Connecticut 12, William Paterson 9
W. New England 33, Springfield 17
Washington & Jefferson 16, Wittenberg 8
SOUTH
Alabama 62, New Mexico St. 10
Alabama St. 38, Tuskegee 31
Appalachian St. 56, Charlotte 41
Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 10
Campbell 38, Shaw 14
Cent. Arkansas 24, Austin Peay 16
Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10
Davidson 45, Va. Lynchburg 7
Duke 45, NC A&T 13
East Carolina 48, Gardner-Webb 9
Elon 35, The Citadel 28
Florida St. 45, Louisiana-Monroe 44, OT
Georgia 63, Murray St. 17
Georgia Southern 26, Maine 18
Georgia Tech 14, South Florida 10
Howard Payne 48, Austin 34
James Madison 44, St. Francis (Pa.) 7
Louisiana Tech 20, Grambling St. 14
Louisville 42, Eastern Kentucky 0
Memphis 55, Southern U. 24
Mercer 45, Presbyterian 7
Mississippi St. 38, Southern Miss. 15
NC State 41, W. Carolina 0
NC Wesleyan 31, Emory & Henry 24
South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10
Stetson 58, Louisiana College 13
VMI 63, Mars Hill 21
Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 17
West Georgia 37, Catawba 9
MIDWEST
Augsburg 36, Ripon 2
Aurora 50, St. Norbert 40
Baldwin-Wallace 31, Alma 14
Ball St. 57, Fordham 29
Carleton 41, Macalester 0
John Carroll 21, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 7
Kent St. 26, Kennesaw St. 23, OT
Miami (Ohio) 48, Tennessee Tech 17
Michigan Tech 29, Hillsdale 14
Mount St. Joseph 41, Geneva 27
N. Dakota St. 38, North Dakota 7
N. Michigan 30, McKendree 9
Notre Dame Coll. 33, Concord 10
Quincy 38, Central St. (Ohio) 8
St. Scholastica 42, Mayville St. 35
Tiffin 22, Northwood (Mich.) 19
UAB 31, Akron 20
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 38, W. Illinois 13
E. Washington 59, Lindenwood (Mo.) 31
Portland St. 70, Simon Fraser 7
San Diego St. 23, UCLA 14
UC Davis 38, San Diego 35
Utah 35, N. Illinois 17
Washington St. 59, N. Colorado 17
