Regina downs Grundy Center in Class A title game

Second in the state in 2019, Grundy Center powered back into the championship game this season with an 11-0 record against a loaded Regina squad.

The Spartans trailed 10-7 early in the second quarter when Regina attempted an onside kick and recovered just inside Grundy Center territory.

On the next play, Opheim suffered a back injury while playing linebacker. He was down on the field before being eventually helped to the sidelines.

The Spartans were unable to overcome the loss of Opheim, a dynamic senior who rushed for over 1,800 yards this season. He finished with three early carries for 10 yards Thursday and did not return after his injury.

“Zach’s been playing really hard for us all season and it was unfortunate that he tweaked his lower back,” Zajac said. “He’s devastated right now – he wanted to be out there helping us. Losing a player of Zach’s caliber was difficult. It was hard for us to overcome, but that doesn’t take anything away from what Regina did. They were the better football team today.”

Two plays after the onside kick, Regina quarterback Ashton Cook fired a 39-yard strike to Alec Wick. The Regals then scored on a 1-yard plunge by Theo Kolie to lead 17-7.