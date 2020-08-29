Prep round-up: Voshell goes big in Oelwein, 30-16, win over Union

LA PORTE CITY -- Gage Voshell rushed 34 times for 258 yards and a touchdown as Oelwein opened the season with a big 30-16 win over Union.
The Huskies rushed for 372 yards in the game.
Jacob Carey carried the ball six times for 119 yards and two scores to lead Union.
Independence 34, Center Point-Urbana 7: Marcus Beatty rushed 30 times for 248 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs.
Kobe Beatty had two catches for 91 yards and a score for Independence.
Easton Valley 40, Janesville 35: Leo Dodd passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and Carson Pariseau rushed for 156 yards and two more scores but the Wildcats were out-distanced by the River Hawks.
AGWSR 72, Clarksville 20: Jaden Penning rushed for 250 yards and five touchdowns as the Cougars roared out to a 44-6 lead after one quarter and led 66-6 at halftime.
Clear Lake 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 21: Carson Toebe threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Lions rolled past the Falcons.
Toebe threw three touchdown passes to Tyres Green (35, 33 and 68) and also connected with Jagger Schmitt on an 88-yard score.
The Lions led 35-0 at halftime and 42-0 before Chase Verrett scored on a 7-yard run for Aplington-Parkersburg.
The Falcons also got a 6-yard touchdown pass from Owen Thomas to Cael Lupkes and a 20-yard touchdown run by Brody Scanlon.
Alburnett 34, North Tama 6: The Pirates scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from the Redhawks.
After Gabe Kopriva tied the game on a 10-yard run with 3 minutes and 56 seconds left in the first quarter it was all Alburnett.
