Prep round-up: Voshell goes big in Oelwein, 30-16, win over Union

LA PORTE CITY -- Gage Voshell rushed 34 times for 258 yards and a touchdown as Oelwein opened the season with a big 30-16 win over Union.

The Huskies rushed for 372 yards in the game.

Jacob Carey carried the ball six times for 119 yards and two scores to lead Union.

Independence 34, Center Point-Urbana 7: Marcus Beatty rushed 30 times for 248 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs.

Kobe Beatty had two catches for 91 yards and a score for Independence.

Easton Valley 40, Janesville 35: Leo Dodd passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and Carson Pariseau rushed for 156 yards and two more scores but the Wildcats were out-distanced by the River Hawks.

AGWSR 72, Clarksville 20: Jaden Penning rushed for 250 yards and five touchdowns as the Cougars roared out to a 44-6 lead after one quarter and led 66-6 at halftime.

Clear Lake 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 21: Carson Toebe threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Lions rolled past the Falcons.