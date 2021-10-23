Prep round-up: Dike-New Hartford rolls into 1A round of 16

DIKE – Fifth-ranked Dike-New Hartford exploded for 28 second-quarter points as the Wolverines rolled to a 49-0 Class 1A first round playoff win over Eagle Grove.

Jerek Hall rushed for 225 yards and three scores to lead DNH (9-0).

The Wolverines opened the scoring on a 33-yard pass from Jake Stockdale to Devon Kollasch in the first quarter.

Hall sandwiched a pair of rushing touchdowns of 48 and 2 around a Gus Varney 10-yard touchdown run. Parker Adams capped off the first-half scoring with a 64-yard interception return for touchdown, his second such return of the season.

Hall scored on a 41-yard run to open the third quarter, and Rhett Wardell returned a blocked punt 25 yards for a touchdown to cap off the scoring.

The Wolverines held the Eagles to just 121 total yards. Isaac Carpentier led DNH with 12 tackles, and Nick Reinicke had 11.

Class 1A

MFL MAR-MAC 18, DENVER 13: The Bulldogs edged the Cyclones late to advance in the 1A playoffs.

MFL rushed for 362 yards on 46 carries in the victory. Gabe McGeough led the Bulldogs with 174 yards on 22 carries.

Ethan Schoville rushed for 78 yards and a score for Denver, while Caylor Hoffer also had a rushing touchdown. The Cyclones finished the season at 7-2

Class 3A

INDEPENDENCE 40, CENTER POINT-URBANA 14: The Mustangs produced a ton of offense in their regular-season finale.

Quarterback Mitchell Johnson passed for 184 yards and three scores, while Marcus Beatty accounted for three touchdowns.

Beatty rushed 27 times for 172 yards and two scores, and he also hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Brady McDonald caught three passes for 131 yards and two scores, including a 79-yard strike from Beatty on a halfback pass. Keegan Schmitt had a 27-yard touchdown catch.

Class A

NORTH TAMA 23, WAPELLO 22: Gabe Kopriva’s two-point run after a touchdown with 4 minutes and 26 seconds left in the third quarter proved to be the difference as the Redhawks won a road playoff game.

Trailing 22-15, Kopriva connected with Adam Greiner for a 6-yard score to bring North Tama (7-2) to within one and set up Kopriva’s winning run.

Kopriva hit Devin McKinley for a 47-yard touchdown late in the first quarter after Wapello had opened a 14-0 lead. The Redhawks took the lead on an Aiden Zook 5-yard run and a two-point pass from Kopriva to Michael Bell.

Wapello led 22-15 at halftime after Tade Parsons threw his third touchdown pass of the half to Maddox Griffin.

Kopriva 26 of 32 for 333 yards and two scores. He also intercepted two passes.

EAST BUCHANAN 44, MASON CITY NEWMAN 29: Adam Hackett rushed for 213 yards and four scores to lead the Buccaneers to a playoff victory.

Tanner Thurm also had two touchdown runs for East Buc.

GRUNDY CENTER 35, SAINT ANSGAR 8: The fourth-ranked Spartans saw Logan Knaack passed for two touchdowns and rush for another as Grundy Center (8-1) won a playoff opener.

Knaack fired touchdown passes for Ben Wegmann and Dexter Whitehill. He also scored on a 27-yard run.

Justin Knaack added a touchdown run for the Spartans.

NORTH BUTLER 12, STARMONT 0: Kolben Miller rushed for 91 yards and a score as the Bearcats blanked the Stars.

Corbin Lewis tossed a 63-yard pass to Braydan Steere for North Butler’s other touchdown.

NORTH LINN 46, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 16: Sam Fundermann rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Huskies, but N-P could not keep pace with the second-ranked Lynx.

WAPSIE VALLEY 28, ALBURNETT 6: The Warriors scored 28-unanswered points after the Pirates took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

8-Player

DON BOSCO 54, TRIPOLI 12: The Dons busted out to a 40-0 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way to advance to the round of 16.

Don Bosco (7-2) racked up 534 yards of offense on 56 plays, including 349 rushing yards.

Cade Tenold rushed for 166 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns. He had scoring runs of 67 and 5. Tenold also had touchdown catches of 45 and 23.

Ty Purdy and Myles McMahon combined for 134 yards on 20 carries and two scores.

Purdy finished 6 of 9 passing for 177 yards and two scores.

TURKEY VALLEY 54, SPRINGVILLE 14: The seventh-ranked Trojans roared out to a 42-6 halftime lead in their playoff opening win.

Marcus Herold rushed for four touchdowns and hauled in a 59-yard score for Turkey Valley. He finished with 118 yards on 15 carries.

Dylan Reicks rushed 11 times for 124 yards and a score additionally for the Trojans.

