Prep preview capsule: Waterloo East (0-0) vs. Waterloo West (0-0)

When : Friday, 7:45 p.m.

: Friday, 7:45 p.m. Where : Memorial Stadium, Waterloo

: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo Last meeting : West won its ninth straight in the series last year, 38-14.

: West won its ninth straight in the series last year, 38-14. What to watch : This is the 109 th meeting all-time in the series with West leading 56-47-5. The game is in the second year of playing for a traveling trophy that was first awarded to West in 1912 and was recently rediscovered. The first ever meeting between the schools occurred in 1909. East returns 15 starters and will have more game experience than West who is breaking in a new quarterback and new running backs. The Wahawks will counter with an offensive line that returns four of five starters plus a starter from 2019 that did not play in 2020.

On the game, “We are excited, especially for our kids getting the opportunity to come out and play. Especially because of the time commitment they put in during the offseason. We’re just going to go out there and show what we can do.”

On East, “They are a very experienced team. They probably have more experience than us. They have a really good running back in Kjuan Owens. He is definitely a guy we have to make sure to get a lot of guys around.”