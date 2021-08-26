Prep preview capsule: Waterloo East (0-0) vs. Waterloo West (0-0)

- When: Friday, 7:45 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last meeting: West won its ninth straight in the series last year, 38-14.
- What to watch: This is the 109th meeting all-time in the series with West leading 56-47-5. The game is in the second year of playing for a traveling trophy that was first awarded to West in 1912 and was recently rediscovered. The first ever meeting between the schools occurred in 1909. East returns 15 starters and will have more game experience than West who is breaking in a new quarterback and new running backs. The Wahawks will counter with an offensive line that returns four of five starters plus a starter from 2019 that did not play in 2020.
- Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:
On the game, “We are excited, especially for our kids getting the opportunity to come out and play. Especially because of the time commitment they put in during the offseason. We’re just going to go out there and show what we can do.”
On East, “They are a very experienced team. They probably have more experience than us. They have a really good running back in Kjuan Owens. He is definitely a guy we have to make sure to get a lot of guys around.”
On his team, “We are going to be putting in a lot of new guys that going to get a chance to highlight themselves for the first time on Friday night. We’re telling the guys to enjoy the night. It is a rivalry game. Secondly, we have to play our style of football…we got to make sure we are playing fast and physical.”
- Quoting East coach Regis Baskerville
On the game, “We are all excited. I’m sure West is excited, too. It’s been a long off-season and the reward is to play football on Friday night,”
On West, “I’m sure they are going to throw a few wrinkles at us that we haven’t seen. We have to be disciplined and do our jobs.”
On his team, “We can’t worry about the hype. It is TCB...Taking Care of Business and hopefully that helps us to be victorious. We’ve just been sharpening our pencil. I’m pretty excited bout where ware at right now.”
