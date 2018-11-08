SE Polk (6-5) vs.
No. 2 Cedar Falls (11-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Radio: KCFI (1250 AM, 105.1 FM)
- Head coaches: SE Polk, Brad Zelenovich. Cedar Falls, Brad Remmert.
- Postseason history: This is SE Polk's 16th trip to the playoffs and ninth in a row. The Rams are in the semifinals for the fourth time with their last trip to the UNI-Dome coming in 2012. Their best finish was runner-up in 2006. ... Cedar Falls is in for the 29th time and 13th in the last 14 seasons. The Tigers were the 1986 state champs and runners-up in 1982, '99, '05 and '08. This is the 12th time they've played in the semifinals.
- Road to the Dome: SE Polk avenged a 21-point regular-season loss to Ankeny Centennial, 21-17, then took out Johnston, 21-7. ... Cedar Falls blasted Indianola 48-14 and Waukee 40-7.
- Quick slants: SE Polk is the Cinderella story of the 4A final four. The Rams were 1-5 midway through the season, although four of those losses came to 4A playoff qualifiers, and they made the postseason with a 4-5 record. Now they are on a five-game winning streak during which they have outscored their opponents 223-37. Overall, SE Polk averages 30.2 points per game while allowing 17.1. The Rams run for 273.5 yards per game (fourth in 4A), led by Gavin Williams, who has 1,189 on the season and piled up 138 in the quarterfinal victory. He also averages 25.4 yards per kickoff return with one TD. Quarterback Josiah Cole has 943 rushing yards and 814 passing, but has thrown six interceptions and just three TDs. Defensively, SE Polk has 15 takeaways (11 interceptions) and a couple of big-play threats in Bo Ira and Tanner Van Elsen, who both have 10 solo tackles for loss, eight assists and two sacks. Kicker Logan Sundvold is 39-for-39 on PATs and 3-for-6 on field goals with a long of 43 yards. ... Cedar Falls averages 38.5 points per game while allowing 6.5. The Tigers own five shutouts and have held eight opponents to a TD or less. Cael Loecher has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,740 yards and 27 TDs, Sam Gary has rushed for 871 yards and Logan Wolf has 63 receptions for 1,110 yards (fourth in the state) and 20 TD catches (second in the state). He's also averaging 17.3 yards per punt runback and owns three of Cedar Falls' five punt return TDs. Overall, the Tigers average 186 yards rushing per game, 165 passing and 351 in total offense. Defensively, they have 18 interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Iowa recruit Jack Campbell has 94.5 tackle and Collin Bohnenkamp has disrupted opposing offenses with 14 tackles for loss and three sacks.
