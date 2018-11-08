No. 10 Pella Christian (8-3)
vs No. 1 Dike-N.H. (11-0)
- When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Head coaches: Pella Christian, Rich Kacmarynski. Dike-New Hartford, Don Betts.
- Postseason history: Pella Christian is making its 11th straight appearance, all since 2008. Last year was the Eagles' first trip to the semifinals. ... Dike-New Hartford is in for the 17th time, all since 1998, and ninth straight year. The Wolverines are seeking their first state title in their ninth trip to the semifinals. They were state runners-up in 1998, 2001, '02 and '10.
- Road to the Dome: Pella Christian won a pair of thrillers, 31-28 over Wilton and 23-21 over Bellevue. ... Dike-New Hartford blew out South Hamilton 42-8 and I-35 37-0.
- Quick slants: Pella Christian went 1-3 against playoff qualifiers during the regular season, defeating Oskaloosa but falling to Van Meter, PCM and I-35. The Eagles average 29.7 points and allow 21.0. Offensively, Pella Christian averages 297.3 yards of total offense per game. Quarterback Dan Jungling has thrown for 1,257 yards with seven interceptions and was 13-for-17 for 144 yards with no picks while rushing for 110 more yards in the quarterfinals. Noah Treimer has rushed for 844 and has 28 pass receptions for 419 yards and Jayden Huisman has 33 catches for 364 yards. Defensively, Pella Christian has 25 takeaways, 64 tackles for loss and 18 sacks. The Eagles forced four turnovers against Bellevue. Kicker Nathan DeBruin is one of the state's best. He is 40-for-40 on PATs and 9-for-9 on field goals with a long of 42 yards. He booted three crucial field goals last week. ... Dike-New Hartford is averaging 45.6 points and allowing just 6.4 with six shutouts. Nine of 11 opponents have scored a TD or less against the Wolverines, including both playoff foes to date. Offensively, D-NH is balanced and versatile. Drew Sonnenberg has completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,359 yards and 16 TDs with just four interceptions. Cade Bennett has rushed for 1,698 and 22 TDs. Cade Fuller has 27 pass receptions for 466 yards and Tim Koop 20 for 369. Kicker Isaac Jorgensen is 65 of 67 on PATs and 5 of 9 on field goals with a long of 40 yards. Dike-NH averages 15.4 yards per punt return with Fuller taking two back for scores and Nathan Graves one. Defensively, the Wolverines have 22 takeaways. Daniel Graves has 14 solo tackles for loss, nine assists, eight solo sacks and three sack assists. Owen Goos has 18 solo tackles for loss, six assists, 10 solo sacks and three sack assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.