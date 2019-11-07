CEDAR FALLS — Some football matchups require little hype.
Friday’s 7 p.m. Class 4A playoff quarterfinal pitting No. 7 Bettendorf (8-2) against No. 2 Cedar Falls (10-0) in the UNI-Dome is one of those games.
“With Bettendorf, we know what we’re going to get,” said Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. “It’s not going to be an easy challenge for us.”
“You always try to figure out weaknesses and where you can exploit the other team,” said Bulldogs coach Aaron Wiley, who like Remmert is a Cedar Falls High graduate. “It’s hard to find any glaring things with Cedar Falls. This will be a little stiffer challenge than we’ve had.”
It’s tradition vs. tradition. Cedar Falls is making its 30th playoff appearance and has reached the finals six times, including last season, with one title in 1986. Bettendorf has played in 11 championship games with seven titles, the most recent in 2007, in 34 previous postseasons. The Bulldogs have made the playoffs 22 consecutive seasons.
It’s bruising offense vs. punishing defense. Bettendorf averages 41.2 points, 426 yards and gives up 14.5 points per game. Cedar Falls averages 38.4 points, 364.8 yards and allows 15.5 points.
“Offensively, we’re functioning at a pretty high level, but this is a really good defense we’re up against Friday,” noted Wiley.
It’s explosive playmakers vs. elite defenders. Harrison Bey-Buie has a Class 4A best 1,770 rushing yards, 29 touchdowns and a 10.3 yards per carry average for the Bulldogs while quarterback Joe Byrne has passed for 1,283 yards and rushed for 491. For the Tigers, Cael Loecher has passed for 1,788 yards and 21 scores and Ryan Ostrich has rushed for 1,119 and 17 TDs with a 7.3 per-carry average.
“We have to take advantage of every opportunity we get against a team like Bettendorf,” said Remmert.
It’s two teams that know each other well after a pair of hard-fought regular-season clashes the past two years — both won by the Tigers. Cedar Falls won 29-23 two years ago in the UNI-Dome and then on Sept. 20 of this season the Tigers went to Bettendorf and came away with a 35-32 victory. It was the first regular-season home defeat for the Bulldogs since 2017 and just the third since 2014.
“That was a long time ago,” Bettendorf’s Wiley said of the meeting earlier this season. “We turned the ball over, we roughed the punter, we gave up some big plays ... You can’t do that and beat anybody who is that good.”
Both coaches say their teams benefitted from the earlier matchup.
“You never like to lose, but if you can lose and you can learn from why and how you lost and it can make you better, you can use it to your advantage,” said Wiley, who downplayed any extra motivation his team might find from that defeat.
“A lot of times you don’t get a second chance,” he acknowledged. “But at this point, it really doesn’t matter who we’re playing. The bottom line is if we win this we’re in the final four. If we don’t, we’re done.”
Cedar Falls’ Remmert said the earlier win served as a catalyst for his team, which also won a 28-27 regular-season thriller over playoff qualifier Ankeny.
“To go down there and win against a team that has such great tradition like Bettendorf — not many teams go down there and win — I think that gave us a real confidence boost as we headed into district play. I think being in those close games helped us throughout the season.”
Normally, Cedar Falls owns a unique home field advantage inside the UNI-Dome. Not so much with a Bettendorf program that gets there often.
“They’ve played there so many times before they know what that’s about,” said Remmert. “We’re hoping we’ve got a huge crowd in there and we can get an edge in that part of it. That can be a big difference when a big crowd that shows up.
“It should be a heck of a high school football game.”
