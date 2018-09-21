Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR RAPIDS — Early on, it looked like another long night was in store for the Cedar Rapids Jefferson defense.

The J-Hawks had allowed an average of more than 40 points per game during an 0-4 start to the high school football season. On the second play from scrimmage Thursday at Kingston Stadium, Waterloo West junior tailback Isaac Tolbert sprinted 78 yards for a touchdown.

Here they go again? Not this time.

Jefferson junior tailback Jacob Thompson ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns as the J-Hawks surged past West, 21-19, in a Class 4A, District 3 opener.

The victory is the first this season for Jefferson (1-4 overall, 1-0 District 3) and it arrived via a strong pass defense and a bruising offensive run game.

The J-Hawks drove to the West 2-yard line on their first offensive possession, but missed 26-yard field goal.

The Jefferson defense recovered from the initial touchdown blast and stopped the Wahawks cold on the final four offensive possessions of the first half. The J-Hawks tied the game at 7-7 with less than a minute remaining in the first half on the first of two three-yard TD plunges by Thompson, which capped a 12-play, 84-yard drive.

Jefferson began the second half with the ball and took immediate advantage when junior quarterback Gabe Coyle lofted a pass down the left sideline that senior receiver Jackson Snyder leaped for, tipped away from the defender, corralled and raced 75 yards for a TD and a 14-7 J-Hawks’ lead.

West (3-2, 0-1) cut the lead to 14-13 on a 67-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Carter Maske to senior Zeph Toe on third-and-34, but the Wahawks still trailed 14-13, when the extra point sailed wide.

Jefferson extended its lead to 21-13 with a 14-play, 74-yard drive that ended with the second Thompson score with 11:00 left in the game.

Waterloo West scored its final TD with 7:40 left in the game, but a two-point conversion attempt failed.

Jefferson senior Kyran Ligon intercepted a Wahawk pass with just over three minutes to go to seal the victory.

