WATERLOO -- Waterloo West's football team had a full year to taste the bitter defeat it suffered at the hands of Mason City a year ago.
The Mohawks took advantage of a second-half breakdown to edge West 29-28 for one of their two wins last season.
Friday night, the Wahawks washed that taste away for good by scoring on all five of their first-half possessions en route to a 34-0 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Tailback Isaac Tolbert delivered most of the damage to the Mason City defense as he rambled for 165 yards on 17 carries with his longest tote coming on a 42-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds remaining in the half.
"You've gotta give this win to the line, for real," Tolbert said. "They work so hard at practice and then they come to the game with the right effort. I just cannot say enough about how they opened holes and made it happen.
"It was easy for me to get there and run through it, because you cannot hesitate or the hole might not be there. With this team it is all gas and no brake."
West (2-0) hit the gas hard in the first half, stopping the Mohawks (0-2) on their first series and taking advantage of a short punt with a seven-play, 57-yard drive capped by quarterback Carter Maske's 2-yard run.
Tolbert put the home team up 14-0 with an 11-yard scamper around the end with just eight minutes played.
Maske and Noah Susong extended the lead in the second frame on 1- yards runs. Susong's TD was set up by a 54-yard punt return by Mac Pedro that put West at the Mason City 31-yard line.
With the Wahawks enjoying a 27-0 edge, Tolbert broke his 42-yarder to make it 34-0 at halftime.
"All week we talked about coming out and moving it down the field," said Tolbert. "We remembered what happened last year and there was a little revenge on our minds. All we wanted to do was come out and play hard and win, and we did."
With the offense clicking on all cylinders, the defense ground down the Mohawks, allowing them just three visits into Wahawk territory.
"Our goal was to come in here and run the ball effectively and commit no penalties," West coach Lonnie Moore said. "I was very happy with the way we played in the first half, and not making any excuses, Mason City made the right adjustments against us in the second. But we did cut down on the penalties."
The Wahawks were flagged just twice in the 48 minutes after seeing 20-plus yellow towels in last year's contest.
West's bend but don't break defense allowed 219 yards on the ground, but shut down the Mohawks when they got close, preserving the shutout.
"We made the improvements we wanted to and finished the game," added Moore. "I give it to the boys, they knew the game plan and they ran it well.
"This win puts us at 2-0 and gives us a lot of confidence moving ahead. We hammered at them all week that they had to be disciplined and I gave them a motto -- We have to have a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement.
"They played better than last week and we will need to play better next week."
