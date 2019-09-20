WATERLOO -- It wasn't easy, but Waterloo West battled its way to a 28-8 non-district football win over Des Moines Hoover Friday night to up its record to 3-1.
Even with Hoover star quarterback Jerod Fisher on the bench, the Wahawks knew the talented Huskies still had plenty of playmakers.
"Even though their quarterback was out, we had our hands full because they have a lot of great athletes over there," said West coach Lonnie Moore. "We told the guys before the game that they really needed to hold their ground because this team is still explosive.
"I don't think we were quite ready to play and that falls on me. We had some really dumb penalties that cost us (11). We had to really count on our defense, and I give the staff all the credit for how we played."
The Wahawk defense was tested all night as the Huskies mounted numerous drives into the red zone but came away with just one score.
The defense came up with two interceptions, one forced fumble, and three drives were halted on fourth-down tries.
Hoover led 8-7 before West's offense found some traction.
Junior runningback Jeron Shaw entered the game to give starter Isaac Tolbert a break and bounced his eighth carry of the game outside for a 46-yard scoring spring that gave the Wahawks the lead for good.
Tolbert then took his whacks at the Hoover defense and wore the Huskies down with a long drive that culminated with a 13-yard scamper for a 21-8 lead at the half.
Tolbert finished with 163 yards on the ground and one score. Shaw put up 139 yards and duplicated his first touchdown effort with a 45-yard run in the third frame to put the game away.
"Me and Jay just give each other what we've got and we work so hard together," said Tolbert. "Tonight the linemen kept it going and fought hard and made some good holes for us to run through.
"I think tonight we hurt ourselves a little bit with penalties and I think a lot of that was the homecoming adrenaline. We are a good team, we just have to quit making mistakes and figure that part out. If we can clean it up and go out and play our best we can play with anyone. We've just gotta keep going hard."
West could only muster one second-half touchdown, but the defense was relentless and never buckled when the Huskies hit the red zone.
An interception followed by a fumble stalled Hoover's rally attempt.
"We are getting ready to go into district play and we cannot play like we did tonight," added Moore. "If we do, it is going to be a long season. These guys have to stay mentally focused at all times."
