DES MOINES -- Waterloo West bounced back from its first loss of the high school football season by jumping on Des Moines Hoover early and often Friday on the way to a 60-28 victory.
West (3-1) shut out the Huskies (0-3) in the opening quarter while producing 20 points, then scored two more times in the second quarter to build a 33-0 lead.
Hoover fought back with two touchdowns to make it 33-14.
“We jumped on them early and then we took the foot off the gas for a bit,” said Wahawks head coach Lonnie Moore. “The guys had to go through some adversity throughout the game, but we got through it and I’m proud of the guys for that.”
West tacked on two quick scores before the half, claiming a 45-14 lead at the break.
The second half saw a lot of new faces on the field for the Wahawks, who got production up and down the roster.
“Luke Mastin, our back-up quarterback, has been out with some back problems and he had a touchdown tonight and I was really happy for him and to see that,” said Moore.
Next up for West is a trip to Cedar Rapids Jefferson for a Thursday night matchup.
“We’re kind of learning on the fly this year with a lot of new guys and we keep on improving and we’re doing a nice job of that," said Moore. "We just need to be sure that we understand this week that we need to practice the way we play."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.