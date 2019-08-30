WATERLOO -- Waterloo East scratched and clawed its way back. Waterloo West was desperately holding on to a narrow lead.
Then, DaQuavion Walker fielded a Trojan punt on the run and was off to the races for a 61-yard touchdown run and an insurance touchdown as the Wahawks won their seventh consecutive in the 107-year old series, 26-19, Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Trailing 20-7 at the start of the fourth quarter, but a 27-yard touchdown reception by Trevion Labeaux, and a 34-yard Ahkil Muhammad rallied East.
Halftime story
Waterloo East started fast. Waterloo West not so much.
But the Wahawks finally got it going as West scored 14 second-quarter points to lead the Trojans, 14-7, at halftime Friday at Memorial Stadium.
East scored on its opening possession as Andrew Glover and Kjuan Owens carved up the Wahawk defense with multiple runs over 10 yards before Owens broke loose for a 32-yard score with 8 minutes and 20 seconds left in the first.
West could not get out of its own way with seven penalties for 75 yards, including four personal fouls.
But finally, after East missed a 23-yard field goal early in the second, the Wahawks finally got moving on the shoulders of running back Isaac Tolbert, whose 36-yard run got West moving.
After adding runs of 7, 9 and 9, Tolbert scored on a 3rd and goal from the six with 5:42 left to half. The extra point was blocked.
The Trojans then went three and out, and after a punt, West reached into its bag of trickery with a double pass. Quarterback Carter Maske hit Carter Schulte behind the line of scrimmage. Schulte in turn fired deep to a wide open Shawonyta Norman for a 58 yard to the East 1.
Nathaniel Ewell punched it over on the next play and added a two-point run to make it 14-7 with 3:03 to half. e
Tolbert has 112 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Owens has rushed for 54 yards, and Glover 37 for the Trojans.
East;7;0;0;12 -- 19
West;0;14;6;6 -- 26
First quarter
East -- Kjuan Owens 32 run (Dylan Albright kick), 8:20.
Second quarter
West -- Isaac Tolbert 6 run (kick blocked), 5:42.
West -- Nathaniel Ewell 1 run (Ewell kick), 3:03
Third quarter
West -- Jeron Shaw 8 run (kick blocked), 8:30
Fourth quarter
East -- Trevion Labeaux 27 pass from Dylan Reyes (kick failed), 11:00
East -- Ahkil Muhammad 34 run (run failed), 7:49.
West -- DaQuavion Walker 61 punt return (pass failed), 4:57.
