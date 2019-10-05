DUBUQUE -- Dubuque Senior's Kendrick Watkins-Hogue was as good as advertised Friday as he led the Rams to a 28-14 Class 4A, District 3 football win over Waterloo West.
Senior's 6-foot-1 junior receiver caught 11 passes for 209 yards and a 75-yard touchdown, surpassing 200 receiving yards for the third time this season as the Rams (4-2, 1-1) sent the Wahawks (3-3, 0-2) to their second straight defeat.
Tom Casey was on the other end of those receptions, completing 15 of 22 throws for 252 yards with two touchdowns.
West got a pair of touchdown passes from Carter Maske in the opening half -- a nine-yarder to Tay Norman and a 63-yarder to Daquavion Walker -- and trailed just 21-14 at halftime.
However, the Wahawks didn't score again.
Maske finished 12 of 27 for 182 yards with one interception. Isaac Tolbert rushed 23 times for 105 yards for West.
