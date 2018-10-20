Try 1 month for 99¢
MANCHESTER — West Delaware had a big offensive night and finished the high school season with a winning record by defeating Waterloo East 53-19 Friday night. The Hawks (5-4 overall, 2-3 district) piled up 451 yards of total offense. Quarterback Nick Casey was 11 of 16 for 225 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Logan Winn, who finished with five catches for 130 yards. Cael Meyer carried the load on the ground, rushing 29 times for 183 yards and three scores. East finished winless on the season.

