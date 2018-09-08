WEBSTER CITY -- Waterloo East's offense was a handful for Webster City Friday night.
However, the Trojans couldn't get the Lynx stopped in a back-and-forth, 45-36 high school football setback.
East (0-3) grabbed the momentum early when Dylan Reyes recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and later took it in from the 1 for a 7-0 lead. The Trojans led again at 15-7 on a three-yard run by Reyes midway through the second quarter.
Webster City (2-1) answered with two touchdowns in the final five minutes of the first period for a 21-15 edge, only to see Reyes break free for a 25-yard scoring run and a 22-21 Trojan lead with 5:57 left until halftime.
The Lynx responded again and took a 29-22 lead into intermission. After each team put another touchdown on the board in the third quarter, East drew even in the first minute of the fourth when Reyes connected with Tyrell Newman for a 70-yard touchdown pass.
Webster City regained the lead with 7:04 to play and tacked on a safety at the 5:31 mark for the final margin.
Reyes finished 12 of 27 for 321 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions and rushed for 39 yards and four scores. Kendall Robinson led East with 62 rushing yards while Newman turned his two pass receptions into 144 yards and a TD and Aidan Ernst caught three passes for 85 yards.
Webster City's Drake Doolittle ran for 146 yards and two TDs on 14 carries, and Trace Kepler finished with 122 rushing yards on 29 attempts with three scores as the Lynx piled up 324 total yards on the ground.
