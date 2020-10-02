Prep football: Waverly-Shell Rock shocks No. 8 Decorah, 21-17

The Go-Hawks actually drove into Decorah territory twice in the third quarter, but came up empty. Waverly-Shell Rock came back on its next possession with a huge momentum-altering play.

Quarterback Brady Ramker faked a handoff to McCrae Hagarty and fooled the entire defense before sweeping around right end. He had nothing but green grass ahead of him and scored on a 64-yard sprint. That cut the Viking lead to 17-14.

“We knew at halftime we were still in the game,” Hagarty said. “We just had to keep fighting and keep battling, and that’s exactly what we did. This was a huge win for us. Decorah is a tough team. For us to come in here and beat them on their homecoming, that’s big for us. We played hard and it paid off.”

The Go-Hawks followed with one of their best drives of the season early in the fourth quarter. W-SR marched 90 yards, keyed by the running of Hagarty and Asa Newsom.

Ramker then capped the drive with a 1-yard QB sneak to give the Go-Hawks their first lead at 21-17 with 4:41 left.

“The guys on this team, they just keep competing hard no matter what,” Ramker said. “Even when we were down, we kept our composure and we knew we had a chance to come back. We came out strong after halftime and stuck with our game plan. It was a great win for us.”