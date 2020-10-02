Prep football: Waverly-Shell Rock shocks No. 8 Decorah, 21-17

DECORAH – A week after being trounced in a disappointing homecoming loss, the Waverly-Shell Rock football team bounced back, and spoiled previously unbeaten and Class 3A No. 8 Decorah’s homecoming with a shocking and dramatic road victory.
The Go-Hawks rallied from a double-digit deficit, coming through with a huge second half in a 21-17 football victory Friday night at Viking Stadium.
“I’m extremely proud of our players for the effort they gave. Decorah is a fantastic opponent and is very well-coached,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. “I can’t say enough about how well our kids bounced back from a couple of tough losses. Our kids came out ready to fight and compete. We prepared really well and had a great week of practice. Our kids grew up a lot in this game.”
Waverly-Shell Rock, beaten decisively in their two previous games, used a strong running attack and made some effective adjustments defensively to prevail.
The Go-Hawks, beaten 35-0 at home last week against West Delaware, racked up 340 yards of total offense Friday to 249 for the Vikings. Waverly-Shell Rock rushed for 268 yards.
W-SR improved to 3-3 and Decorah fell to 5-1.
The Class 3A District 3 matchup was hard-fought between long-time Northeast Iowa Conference rivals. Playing in chilly 40-degree temperatures, W-SR trailed 17-7 at the half before pitching a shutout and scoring a pair of touchdowns in the final two quarters.
The Go-Hawks actually drove into Decorah territory twice in the third quarter, but came up empty. Waverly-Shell Rock came back on its next possession with a huge momentum-altering play.
Quarterback Brady Ramker faked a handoff to McCrae Hagarty and fooled the entire defense before sweeping around right end. He had nothing but green grass ahead of him and scored on a 64-yard sprint. That cut the Viking lead to 17-14.
“We knew at halftime we were still in the game,” Hagarty said. “We just had to keep fighting and keep battling, and that’s exactly what we did. This was a huge win for us. Decorah is a tough team. For us to come in here and beat them on their homecoming, that’s big for us. We played hard and it paid off.”
The Go-Hawks followed with one of their best drives of the season early in the fourth quarter. W-SR marched 90 yards, keyed by the running of Hagarty and Asa Newsom.
Ramker then capped the drive with a 1-yard QB sneak to give the Go-Hawks their first lead at 21-17 with 4:41 left.
“The guys on this team, they just keep competing hard no matter what,” Ramker said. “Even when we were down, we kept our composure and we knew we had a chance to come back. We came out strong after halftime and stuck with our game plan. It was a great win for us.”
Newsom then picked off a pass on the ensuing possession and W-SR looked like it was going to ice the win. But the Go-Hawks fumbled on third-and-1 at the Decorah 24 and the Vikings recovered with 2:18 left.
Decorah quickly moved 25 yards to midfield before W-SR stepped up, forcing three incompletions on the next four plays to take over on downs.
“This team just keeps working and we never quit,” Newsom said. “Coming into this game, we were the underdog and not many people thought we were going to win. We had a great week of practice and it paid off for us.”
The Go-Hawks then took a knee to clinch the win. W-SR players jumped up and down in front of the team’s bench in celebration after their biggest win of the season.
“It was a really fun night for our kids,” Hubbard said. “We had great fan support and they really backed us up. We have some great competitors on this team and they never gave up. I can’t say enough about the job this group of kids did. I’m so proud of them.”
The Go-Hawks started the game with a methodical, clock-consuming drive, marching 47 yards and collecting three first downs before being stopped on fourth-and-1 deep in Decorah territory.
Viking quarterback Briggs Duwe then broke free on his team’s second play from scrimmage, taking off on a 67-yard touchdown scamper.
Following a short field goal by Decorah’s Brody Young, W-SR responded with a 77-yard scoring drive. Newsom caught a 41-yard pass from Ramker before Newsom capped the march with a 2-yard TD run.
The Vikings came back shortly before the half, taking a 17-7 lead on Cael Luzum’s 2-yard touchwon plunge.
“We told the kids at halftime, we just needed to make a few plays and that’s what we did,” Hubbard said. “Hopefully, this will help instill some more confidence in our players in the weeks to come.”
