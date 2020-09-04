Prep football: Waukon takes out frustrations on Waverly-Shell Rock, 45-10

WAUKON – Two-game losing streaks are rare for a football program of Waukon’s caliber.
The Indians made sure the skid didn’t reach three.
The returning Class 2A state runner-up took out their frustrations Friday night in a decisive 45-10 home win over Class 3A Waverly-Shell Rock.
Waukon came storming back after a one-point loss to Decorah in its season opener, erupting for 30 first-half points against the Go-Hawks.
“We shuffled our entire offensive line and it make a big difference this week,” Waukon coach Chad Beerman said. “We had a good week of practice and were a lot more physical against a good team in Waverly. We had good balance offensively with our running game and our passing game. We were in a good rhythm and took what they gave us.”
Running back Ethan O’Neill and quarterback Creed Welch each scored two touchdowns in the dominating opening two quarters for the Indians.
“We knew we were a lot better than we were last week,” Welch said. “We came out hungry. We haven’t lost at home since 2016 and that is still intact. We have big goals, but we need to just kept improving every week. We came out strong and just stayed aggressive. We grabbed the momentum early and kept it rolling. Everyone was dialed in.”
Waverly-Shell Rock drove deep into Indian territory twice in the first half, finally scoring when Simon Ott booted a 39-yard field goal. But the damage had already been done as the Go-Hawks trailed 30-3 at halftime.
“Hats off to Waukon – that’s a really good football team,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. “They were ready to go. I can’t fault the effort of our kids. We had trouble matching their speed. We learned as a team that we have to practice faster and be really sound with our schemes.”
After Waukon scored on the game’s first possession. W-SR looked to match the Indians. The Go-Hawks quickly drove into Indian territory before Asa Newsom broke free on a long run into the red zone. But a holding call negated the play and Waverly-Shell Rock eventually stalled at the Waukon 23.
The Indians responded with a 53-yard scoring run by O’Neill to build a 16-0 first-quarter lead.
Waukon added two more scores in the second quarter. The athletic Welch, a three-year starter, scored on runs of 15 and 19 runs as the Indians built a commanding 30-0 advantage.
The Go-Hawks, who looked impressive in a Week 1 rout over Crestwood, finally scored just before the break. Sophomore fullback McCrae Hagarty powered into the open on a 42-yard run. That set up Ott’s field goal just before intermission.
“Our defense played better up front,” Beerman said. “We didn’t make any wholesale changes, but we did a better job playing together against their offense.”
The Go-Hawks added a late score when backup quarterback Grant Halverson hit Will Soesbe on a 42-yard touchdown pass.
The much-anticipated matchup between Northeast Iowa Conference rivals was one-sided from virtually the outset. Both teams are now 1-1.
“We have to learn from this and keep working,” Hubbard said. “We had some opportunities to capitalize early, but it just didn’t happen. We have some younger players and they need to keep getting better. We have to keep playing hard and with great effort. And we just have to play faster.”
