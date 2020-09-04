Prep football: Waukon takes out frustrations on Waverly-Shell Rock, 45-10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUKON – Two-game losing streaks are rare for a football program of Waukon’s caliber.

The Indians made sure the skid didn’t reach three.

The returning Class 2A state runner-up took out their frustrations Friday night in a decisive 45-10 home win over Class 3A Waverly-Shell Rock.

Waukon came storming back after a one-point loss to Decorah in its season opener, erupting for 30 first-half points against the Go-Hawks.

“We shuffled our entire offensive line and it make a big difference this week,” Waukon coach Chad Beerman said. “We had a good week of practice and were a lot more physical against a good team in Waverly. We had good balance offensively with our running game and our passing game. We were in a good rhythm and took what they gave us.”

Running back Ethan O’Neill and quarterback Creed Welch each scored two touchdowns in the dominating opening two quarters for the Indians.