WAUKON -- Waterloo Columbus started one first-quarter drive on the Waukon 32-yard line and marched to the 12 on its next possession.
Both times, the Sailors came up empty.
An inability to capitalize early proved costly as defending state champion Waukon used a 20-point second quarter to down Columbus 38-12 in a Class 2A district matchup Friday night.
The battle-tested and fourth-ranked Indians (6-1, 3-0) prevailed in one of the biggest football games for No. 9 Columbus in a number of years.
“We have a young team and our kids have made good progress,” Waukon coach Chad Beerman said. “We’re excited about what some of these guys are doing for us. We started off slow, but our kids stepped up and made some big plays in the second quarter.”
The Sailors, who came out strong to start the game, fell to 5-2, 2-1.
“Those early possessions were critical – we had so many self-inflicted mistakes with penalties and turnovers,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “Waukon is a good team. but we feel like we are so much better than the way we played tonight. That’s what is frustrating. We had a good week of preparation, but we just continually hurt ourselves with mistakes.”
The Sailors looked poised to strike first as they reached the Waukon 12 early in the second quarter.
But sophomore Creed Welch picked off a deflected pass near the goal line and returned it 69 yards down the Indian sideline.
On the next play, Welch connected with junior Dawson Baures on a 29-yard scoring strike.
On Waukon’s next possession, Baures took a handoff from Welch and connected on a 40-yard pass to Michael Sweeney. Baures then scored on a two-yard run on the next play.
The Indians scored again just before halftime when Welch delivered a 24-yard touchdown pass to Baures.
Waukon could’ve run out the clock after being faced with second-and-36 late in the half following a holding penalty and a sack. But Welch hit Sweeney on back-to-back passes of 32 and 9 yards before following with his second TD pass.
That gave the Indians a 20-0 lead with just 1.5 seconds left before halftime of their homecoming game.
Columbus closed to 20-6 on a short touchdown pass from Parker Westhoff to Ben Sinnott in the third quarter and then stopped Waukon on its next drive.
But the Sailors fumbled a punt near midfield and Waukon recovered. The Indians struck quickly as Baures scored his fourth TD on a 24-yard scamper.
“If you want to be a great team, you can’t self-destruct like this against a really good team like Waukon,” Schmit said. “I can’t fault our kids’ effort. They played hard and they fought to get back in the game. We’re a better team than we showed tonight. We are a good team and we came back strong in the second half. We had a couple of good drives and we battled back.”
Columbus countered on a three-yard scoring pass from Westhoff to Ray Seidel to close within 26-12 late in the third quarter.
Waukon responded with a pair of scoring passes from Welch to Michael Sweeney to pull away in the last quarter.
The 6-foot-3 Welch passed for 256 yards and three touchdowns Friday.
“Creed has really developed for us,” Beerman said. “And I don’t think he’s done growing yet either, physically or mentally. He’s really done a great job.”
The game was delayed 30 minutes by lightning just before the second half was scheduled to start. The game started an hour earlier than originally scheduled because of storms forecast for the area.
