JANESVILLE -- Three big plays by WACO proved to be the difference as Janesville dropped a 25-14 decision in a season-opening 8-player high school football game Friday.
The first half was dominated by the home Wildcats, but they only had seven points to show for their efforts, while holding the Warriors to a negative-one yard rushing and 12 yards passing.
Then WACO began to make the big plays.
The first came with four minutes remaining in the first half after Janesville pinned the Warriors down on the 2-yard line.
WACO quarterback Nik Coble set up to pass in the end zone and launched a high, arcing shot that Colton Horak took in stride and outran the defense for a 78-yard pitch-and-catch. A two-point run by Elijah McGohan put the Warriors in the lead.
"That play was a huge momentum-changer," said Janesville coach Dale Eastman. "We get them down at the 2 and we are up by seven. They hit the big play and suddenly we are chasing a point.
"We told the guys afterwards that what happened on that plays proves you cannot take any plays off. They spot you relaxing and they will come after you. We took too many plays off."
WACO stunned the Wildcats again on the opening drive of the second half with a 36-yard run on a fake punt. Two plays later, the Warriors owned a 16-7 lead.
"We got a little down after that big pass play and it just took us by surprise," Janesville linebacker Brandin Carlson said. "It was really hot out there and we were missing some key guys to start the game.
"We have to look at this as a preseason type game and move on. It was our first game and I think we got to see what we still need to work on."
Carlson finished with six tackles and five assists, with two tackles for a loss and a pair of sacks.
After WACO tacked on a field goal in the third quarter, the Wildcats responded with their best drive of the night, culminating in an eight-yard scoring run by Joshua Hahn for his second TD of the night.
Janesville had a shot to take the lead late in the fourth, but penalties squelched that threat, and the Warriors used their third big play -- a 36-yard pass connection -- to set up their final touchdown.
"You cannot look at four or five plays and say that they changed the game," Eastman said. "You have to look at how we responded to those plays and we did not respond well. They made better plays than we did and now we know what we have to do to get better."
