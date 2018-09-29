MANCHESTER — Quarterback Luke Velky came out firing.
He delivered a 35-yard strike to teammate Ian Heise on the game’s first play from scrimmage.
And the Waverly-Shell Rock football team showed it was ready to bounce back.
In a big way.
The Go-Hawks led by 16 points in the first half and by 24 in the second before downing West Delaware 30-24 in a Class 3A, District 3 matchup Friday night at Brown Field.
Waverly-Shell Rock (5-1, 1-1) rebounded from a home loss to Decorah while also avenging a playoff loss to West Delaware on the same field where its season ended last year.
Velky passed for 147 yards and also rushed for 88 yards and a pair of scores.
“That loss to them in the playoffs stayed with us and pushed us through the whole summer,” Velky said. “And then when we saw they were on our schedule, we were really motivated to have another shot at them. We were ready to go – winning on their homecoming made it even sweeter.”
Leading 16-0 at the half, Waverly-Shell Rock gave up an 18-yard scoring pass, but then responded with Velky’s two touchdown runs to lead 30-6 with 5 minutes, 47 seconds left in the game.
“In district football, when you get knocked down you have to learn from that and find a way to come back,” Waverly-Shell Rock coach Mark Hubbard said. “West Delaware is a quality opponent. We made some plays and were able to win a tough game on the road. We just have to stay hungry and keep working hard.”
West Delaware (3-3, 0-2) came back to score three touchdowns in a wacky final four minutes, including its final score after recovering an onside kick.
The Go-Hawks clinched the win after they recovered another onside kick attempt with under 10 seconds left.
Ben Hemer had another strong game for Waverly-Shell Rock, rushing for 109 yards.
“We had all three phases working tonight,” Hubbard said. “I’m just really happy for our football players. They practiced really hard all week and we played hard.”
The Go-Hawks came out aggressively to start the game and grabbed a 16-0 first-half lead. Heise and Hemer scored on short runs and Dawson Bathke booted a 36-yard field goal.
West Delaware drove to the Go-Hawk 10 in the final minute of the opening half, but was stopped on fourth down.
“We knew we had to come out strong after losing a big lead last week,” Velky said. “We talked about that in practice and we did a really good job until the last couple minutes. We know we have to keep the foot on the gas and can’t slow down.”
Wav.-SR 30, W. Delaware 24
Waverly-SR 6 10 7 7 — 30
W. Delaware 0 0 6 18 — 24
WSR – Ian Heise 8 run (kick blocked)
WSR – FG Dawson Bathke 36
WSR – Ben Hemer 2 run (Bathke kick)
WD – Logan Winn 18 pass from Nick Casey (run failed)
WSR – Luke Velky 2 run (Bathke kick)
WSR – Velky 24 run (Bathke kick)
WD – Jordan Bries 28 run (run failed)
WD – Bries 50 run (pass failed)
WD – Gavin Soppe 11 pass from Casey (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
WSR WD
First downs 17 14
Rushes-yards 46-219 31-226
Passing yards 127 162
Comp-att-int 10-17-1 12-32-0
Punts-avg. 4-20.0 3-31.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-50 6-62
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK – Hemer 20-109, Velky 17-88, Dewey 4-23, Heise 3-16, Langreck 2-3.
WEST DELAWARE – Bries 9-151, Kehrli 11-66, Meyer 2-23, Mangold 1-1, Casey 8-minus 15.
Passing
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK – Velky 10-17-1, 147 yards.
WEST DELAWARE – Casey 12-31-0, 162 yards, Mangold 0-1-0.
Receiving
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK – Heise 3-75, Hemer 2-34, McNally 4-30, McMillin 1-8.
WEST DELAWARE – Soppe 3-65, Winn 4-49, Mangold 4-40, Kelly 1-8.
