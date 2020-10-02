Prep football: Top-ranked Don Bosco knocks down No. 8 Easton Valley, 54-34

PRESTON -- Trailing by 12 points in the second half, Easton Valley’s football team had three chances to whittle its deficit down to a single possession Friday night.
Two of those drives got into Don Bosco territory. None ended up in points.
A pair of penalties, an interception and a turnover on downs on the trifecta of drives cost the Iowa 8-Player eighth-ranked River Hawks in their 54-34 loss to the top-ranked Dons at Easton Valley High School.
After being up 32-28 at the half, Don Bosco limited Easton Valley to six second half points and 147 yards over the final two quarters.
“To have the opportunities there and not cash in, that’s something we gotta learn on,” River Hawks coach Tony Johnson said. “That’s how we grow as a team and get better. The score doesn’t indicate how close that game was.”
It’s the second straight year the Dons (4-0, 4-0 District 3) got the better of their opponent after winning in last year’s state quarterfinal.
But quarterback Cael Frost, who finished with a career high 391 yards rushing, was quick to admit his side played the best defense his offense – which hadn’t been held to under 70 points through three games – has seen all season.
“They blitzed a lot on us,” Frost said.
While the Easton Valley defense did its job stopping high-powered Don Bosco, the offense fell short.
Just three penalties through the opening 24 minutes, the River Hawks (5-1, 4-1) had a holding penalty and a blind side hit flag that backed up a drive that was at one point inside their opponent’s 30-yard line to near midfield.
“We don’t really get many penalties. Those are drive-killers,” Johnson said. “Some of that is nutrition. We were getting a little tired, a little lazy with our play.”
Frost coughed up the ball in Easton Valley’s red zone and gave the River Hawks life until one play later, quarterback Conor Gruver threw an interception that seized all momentum.
Then after forcing a turnover on downs, Easton Valley faced a 4th and 1 from the Don Bosco 35-yard line. Gruver went under center, kept it and was stuffed inches from the first down.
“We know we’re a pretty good run defense team,” Frost said. “They picked us apart in the first quarter, we great in the second half locking them done.”
The Dons delivered the dagger on 3rd and 16, Frost found Dillon Welter for the second time on a 52-yard score that brought the lead up to 18. Frost would add a 55-yard scamper to complete his four TD performance on the ground.
In total, Frost had 492 yards of total offense and six total touchdowns.
“They were continuing to be physical,” Johnson said. “That (is) ultimately what won the game.”
Don Bosco controlled the game on the ground. Easton Valley stayed the course through the air in the first half.
Frost reached the end zone from 61, 48 and four yards, respectively to keep the game within single digits. The final rush gave the Dons their first lead since early in the opening quarter.
In between the times the River Hawks trailed, it had a one-possession cushion.
Carson Fuegen brought home a 75-yard kickoff return for the 7-6 lead and also caught a 63-yard pass from Gruver. Parker Olson and Kolton Murphy each had goal-to-go scores.
Still, despite the loss, Johnson believes his side gained some respect.
“I think this year, we definitely have closed the gap,” he said. “Time will tell if we’re there.”
