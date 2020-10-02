Prep football: Top-ranked Don Bosco knocks down No. 8 Easton Valley, 54-34

“They blitzed a lot on us,” Frost said.

While the Easton Valley defense did its job stopping high-powered Don Bosco, the offense fell short.

Just three penalties through the opening 24 minutes, the River Hawks (5-1, 4-1) had a holding penalty and a blind side hit flag that backed up a drive that was at one point inside their opponent’s 30-yard line to near midfield.

“We don’t really get many penalties. Those are drive-killers,” Johnson said. “Some of that is nutrition. We were getting a little tired, a little lazy with our play.”

Frost coughed up the ball in Easton Valley’s red zone and gave the River Hawks life until one play later, quarterback Conor Gruver threw an interception that seized all momentum.

Then after forcing a turnover on downs, Easton Valley faced a 4th and 1 from the Don Bosco 35-yard line. Gruver went under center, kept it and was stuffed inches from the first down.

“We know we’re a pretty good run defense team,” Frost said. “They picked us apart in the first quarter, we great in the second half locking them done.”