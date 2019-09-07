MASON CITY — Waterloo West’s Isaac Tolbert had a record-setting night as the Wahawks raced past Mason City 54-13 in a non-district football matchup Friday.
Tolbert, a senior running back, turned 19 carries into 340 yards and four touchdowns while breaking the school record of 263 rushing yards held by former Wahawk star Kelly Ellis.
“We made improvement after looking at the tape from last week,” said West coach Lonnie Moore. “I thought our guys did a great job with the way they practiced all week and it carried over to the game tonight.”
West struck early on a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carter Maske for a 7-0 lead, but the Mohawks answered late in the quarter and trailed just 7-6 after an unsuccessful two-point conversion.
With 7:18 left in the second quarter, the Wahawks scored on a quarterback sneak by Maske, and two minutes later Tolbert ran for a 46-yard touchdown to make it 20-6.
Tolbert broke off another 46-yard TD run for yet another score, and West went into halftime with a 27-6 lead.
The Wahawks got the ball to start the second quarter, returned the kickoff to the Mohawks’ 46 and took it in from there for a 33-6 lead.
Mason City stopped West on a fourth-and-goal at the 1 in the third quarter, and sophomore quarterback James Jennings threw an 89-yard pass to the Wahawks’ 11-yard line. Jennings delivered again with a fourth-down touchdown pass for a 33-13 game.
