CEDAR FALLS -- Jack Campbell delivered a punishing tackle on the opening kickoff.
Logan Wolf followed with a superb, 36-yard touchdown catch from Cael Loecher.
A team loaded with weapons on both sides of the ball showed precisely why it is unbeaten and ranked second in Class 4A high school football.
Cedar Falls struck for 27 first-half points before powering past Dubuque Senior 41-0 in its regular-season home finale Friday night at the UNI-Dome.
The Tigers (8-0 overall, 4-0 District 3) pitched their fifth shutout of the season.
“We did some good things and our defense continues to play real strong,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “Our special teams did a great job setting our offense up. Cael was real efficient throwing the ball. It was just a good, well-balanced night for us.”
Dubuque Senior (2-6, 1-3) was held to just 38 first-half yards by the swarming Cedar Falls defense.
The Tigers led 27-0 at halftime as Wolf caught a pair of TD passes from Loecher. Matthew Cook booted a pair of field goals before Sam Gary scored on a short run.
Cedar Falls piled up 213 first-half yards, including 135 in the air.
The 6-foot-5, 216-pound Campbell, a University of Iowa recruit, collected eight tackles on Friday. He had two tackles for loss, including one sack.
“This whole season has been a blast,” Campbell said. “It’s my last season in high school and we want to make the most of it. Every guy on our team has bought into what we’re doing.”
Loecher, a 6-foot-5 junior, completed 20 of 24 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns.
“Cael has grown a lot since his first couple weeks,” Remmert said. “He’s recognizing things and he’s been able to change out of some plays where we’ve had a positive outcome. That’s been a real plus for us.”
The versatile Wolf, a Northern Iowa recruit, caught nine passes for 92 yards. He also had a 62-yard punt return that set up a first-half score.
Cedar Falls now heads into next Friday’s matchup for the District 3 championship at Cedar Rapids Prairie.
“They have an excellent team,” Remmert said. “We’ve had a chance to watch some film on them because of common opponents. They have some good backs and they’re a big, physical team. It should be fun and that’s the way it should be. It’s a showdown for the district title.”
Said Campbell: “Prairie is a really good opponent. I’m looking forward to playing them. We’re excited to have an opportunity to play a team of their caliber.”
