Prep football standings
PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Prep football standings

Thru Friday, Sept. 17

CLASS 5A

District 3

;Group;All

;W;L;W;L

Senior;1;0;3;1

Kennedy;0;0;4;0

Cedar Falls;0;0;3;1

Dav. West;0;0;1;3

Muscatine;0;0;0;4

Hempstead;0;1;1;3

District 5

;Group;All

;W;L;W;L

Linn-Mar;1;0;4;0

Prairie;0;0;3;1

SE Polk;1;0;3;1

West;0;0;2;2

Jefferson;0;0;0;4

Ottumwa;0;0;0;4

CLASS 4A

District 2

;Dist.;All

W L W L

Waverly-SR;0;0;3;1

Decorah;0;0;2;2

W. Dubuque;0;0;2;2

Marion;0;0;1;3

Mason City;0;0;1;3

East;0;0;1;3

CLASS 3A

District 3

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Indee;0;0;4;0

W. Delaware;0;0;3;1

Center-Pt.-Urb.;0;0;2;2

Charles City;0;0;2;2

Hampton-Du;0;0;2;2

South Tama;0;0;1;3

CLASS 2A

District 3

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Clear Lake;1;0;2;2

New Hampton;1;0;2;2

Crestwood;1;0;1;3

Forest City;0;1;1;3

Osage;0;1;1;3

Gar.-Hay-Ven.;0;1;0;4

District 4

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Waukon;1;0;3;1

Oelwein;1;0;1;3

Wahlert;1;0;1;3

N. Fayette;0;1;3;1

Jesup;0;1 ;2;2

Union;0;1;1;3

CLASS 1A

District 3

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Denver;1;0;4;0

Dike-NH;1;0;4;0

Aplington-Park.;0;1;2;2

East Marshall;1;0;2;2

South Hardin;0;1;1;3

Cen. Springs;0;1;0;4

District 4

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Beckman;1;0;4;0

Columbus;1;0;3;1

Sum.-Fred.;1;0;2;2

MFL Mar-Mac;0;1;3;1

Cascade;0;1;2;2

Postville;0;1;0;4

CLASS A

District 2

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

W. Hancock;3;0;4;0

North Butler;2;0;4;0

Newman;1;1;3;1

North Union;1;2;2;2

Lake Mills;1;2;1;3

West Fork;0;3;0;4

District 3

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

North Tama;3;0;4;0

Gundy Center;2;0;3;1

Wapsie Valley;2;1;2;2

AGWSR;1;2;2;2

Hudson;0;2;1;3

Nashua-Plain.;0;2;1;3

BCLUW;0;1;0;4

8-PLAYER

District 3

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Janesville;3;0;4;0

Turkey Valley;2;0;4;0

Tripoli;1;1;2;2

Riceville;1;2;1;3

Rockford;1;2;1;3

West Central;1;2;1;3

Clarksville;0;2;1;3

District 4

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

Glad.-Rein.;4;0;2;0

GMG;2;0;3;1

Don Bosco;2;0;2;2

Dunkerton;2;1;2;2

Collins-Maxwell;0;3;1;3

Colo-NESCO;1;2;1;3

Meskwaki;0;4;0;4

