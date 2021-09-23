Prep football standings

Thru Friday, Sept. 17
CLASS 5A
District 3
;Group;All
;W;L;W;L
Senior;1;0;3;1
Kennedy;0;0;4;0
Cedar Falls;0;0;3;1
Dav. West;0;0;1;3
Muscatine;0;0;0;4
Hempstead;0;1;1;3
District 5
;Group;All
;W;L;W;L
Linn-Mar;1;0;4;0
Prairie;0;0;3;1
SE Polk;1;0;3;1
West;0;0;2;2
Jefferson;0;0;0;4
Ottumwa;0;0;0;4
CLASS 4A
District 2
;Dist.;All
W L W L
Waverly-SR;0;0;3;1
Decorah;0;0;2;2
W. Dubuque;0;0;2;2
Marion;0;0;1;3
Mason City;0;0;1;3
East;0;0;1;3
CLASS 3A
District 3
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
Indee;0;0;4;0
W. Delaware;0;0;3;1
Center-Pt.-Urb.;0;0;2;2
Charles City;0;0;2;2
Hampton-Du;0;0;2;2
South Tama;0;0;1;3
CLASS 2A
District 3
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
Clear Lake;1;0;2;2
New Hampton;1;0;2;2
Crestwood;1;0;1;3
Forest City;0;1;1;3
Osage;0;1;1;3
Gar.-Hay-Ven.;0;1;0;4
District 4
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
Waukon;1;0;3;1
Oelwein;1;0;1;3
Wahlert;1;0;1;3
N. Fayette;0;1;3;1
Jesup;0;1 ;2;2
Union;0;1;1;3
CLASS 1A
District 3
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
Denver;1;0;4;0
Dike-NH;1;0;4;0
Aplington-Park.;0;1;2;2
East Marshall;1;0;2;2
South Hardin;0;1;1;3
Cen. Springs;0;1;0;4
District 4
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
Beckman;1;0;4;0
Columbus;1;0;3;1
Sum.-Fred.;1;0;2;2
MFL Mar-Mac;0;1;3;1
Cascade;0;1;2;2
Postville;0;1;0;4
CLASS A
District 2
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
W. Hancock;3;0;4;0
North Butler;2;0;4;0
Newman;1;1;3;1
North Union;1;2;2;2
Lake Mills;1;2;1;3
West Fork;0;3;0;4
District 3
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
North Tama;3;0;4;0
Gundy Center;2;0;3;1
Wapsie Valley;2;1;2;2
AGWSR;1;2;2;2
Hudson;0;2;1;3
Nashua-Plain.;0;2;1;3
BCLUW;0;1;0;4
8-PLAYER
District 3