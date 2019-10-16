Class 4A
DISTRICT 3
;Dist.;All;RPI
;W;L;W;L
Cedar Falls;3;0;7;0;0.6982
C.R. Prairie;3;0;5;2;0.6030
Dub. Senior;2;1;5;2;0.5880
C.R. Jefferson;1;2;3;4;0.4974
Wat. West;0;3;3;4;0.4916
Dub. Hempstead;0;3;2;5;0.4411
Class 3A
DISTRICT 3
;Dist.;All;RPI
;W;L;W;L
Independence;3;0;7;0;0.6380
Decorah;2;1;3;4;0.5187
Wat. East;2;1;3;4;0.4775
W. Delaware;1;2;3;4;0.4583
Waverly-SR;1;2;2;5;0.4409
Charles City;0;3;2;5;0.4583
Class 2A
DISTRICT 3
;Dist.;All;RPI
;W;L;W;L
Clear Lake;3;0;7;0;0.6594
Ia. Falls-Alden;2;1;5;2;0.5930
New Hampton;2;1;4;3;0.5403
Crestwood;1;2;3;4;0.4894
Forest City;1;2;2;5;0.4453
Hamp,-Dum.-CAL;0;3;1;6;0.4037
DISTRICT 4
;Dist.;All;RPI
;W;L;W;L
Waukon;3;0;7;0;0.6971
Columbus;2;1;6;1;0.6371
N. Fay. Valley;2;1;4;3;0.5291
Monticello;1;2;5;2;0.5851
Anamosa;1;2;1;6;0.4237
Oelwein;0;3;2;5;0.4458
DISTRICT 7
;Dist.;All;RPI
;W;L;W;L
W. Marshall;3;0;5;2;0.5882
Benton;2;1;6;1;0.5893
Nevada;2;1;5;2;0.5437
Union;2;1;2;5;0.4356
Vint.-Shells.;0;3;2;5;0.4253
Roland-Story;0;3;1;6;0.3690
Class 1A
DISTRICT 3
;Dist.;All;RPI
;W;L;W;L
Osage;3;0;3;4;0.5128
Aplington-Park.;2;1;4;3;0.5445
Denver;2;1;3;4;0.4874
Lake Mills;1;2;4;3;0.4945
Sumner-Fred.;1;2;2;5;0.4325
N. Butler/Clarks.;0;3;1;6;0.3589
DISTRICT 6
;Dist.;All;RPI
;W;L;W;L
Dike-NH;3;0;7;0;0.6825
I.C. Regina;3;0;6;1;0.6614
South Hardin;2;1;5;2;0.5855
North Linn;1;2;5;2;0.5739
Jesup;0;3;2;5;0.4484
East Marshall;0;3;1;6;0.4120
Class A
DISTRICT 4
;Dist.;All
;W;L;W;L
St. Ansgar;4;0;7;0;0.6492
South Winn.;3;1;5;2;0.5564
Postville;3;2;3;4;0.4746
Cent. Springs;2;2;3;4;0.4312
Newman;2;2;2;5;0.4173
Starmont;1;4;1;6;0.3530
Nashua-Plain.;0;4;0;7;0.3005
DISTRICT 7
;Dist.;All;RPI
;W;L;W;L
North Tama;5;0;7;0;0.6387
Grundy Center;3;1;6;1;0.6111
Hudson;3;1;3;4;0.4877
Wapsie Valley;2;2;4;3;0.4998
East Buchanan;2;2;4;3;0.4925
BCLUW;0;4;0;7; 0.2932
GMG;0;5;0;7;0.2871
8-Player
DISTRICT 2
;Dist.;All;RPI
;W;L;W;L
Don Bosco;5;0;7;0;0.6937
N'wood-Ken.;4;1;5;2;0.5908
Rockford;3;2;5;2;0.5711
Tripoli;3;2;4;3;0.5543
Janesville;2;3;4;3;0.5297
Riceville;2;3;4;3;0.5184
Dunkerton;1;4;1;6;0.4262
North Iowa;0;5;1;6;0.4021
DISTRICT 3
;Dist.;All;RPI
;W;L;W;L
Turkey Valley;5;0;7;0;0.7013
Easton Valley;5;0;7;0;0.6730
Midland;3;2;5;2;0.5768
Central City;3;2;4;3;0.5358
Springville;2;3;5;3;0.5566
Kee High;1;4;1;6;0.4002
West Central;1;4;1;6;0.3889
Cent. Elkader;0;5;0;7;0.3474
DISTRICT 5
;Dist.;All;RPI
;W;L;W; L
AGWSR;5;0;6;1;0.6020
Glad.-Rein.;5;0;5;2;0.5817
Collins-Maxwell;3;2;4;4;0.4798
Colo-NESCO;3;2;3;5;0.4506
Baxter;2;3;3;5;0.4474
Melcher-Dallas;1;4;2;5;0.3920
Meskwaki;1;4;2;5;0.3898
Twin Cedars;0;5;1;7;0.3279
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.