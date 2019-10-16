Clip art football

Class 4A

DISTRICT 3

;Dist.;All;RPI

;W;L;W;L

Cedar Falls;3;0;7;0;0.6982

C.R. Prairie;3;0;5;2;0.6030

Dub. Senior;2;1;5;2;0.5880

C.R. Jefferson;1;2;3;4;0.4974

Wat. West;0;3;3;4;0.4916

Dub. Hempstead;0;3;2;5;0.4411

Class 3A

DISTRICT 3

;Dist.;All;RPI

;W;L;W;L

Independence;3;0;7;0;0.6380

Decorah;2;1;3;4;0.5187

Wat. East;2;1;3;4;0.4775

W. Delaware;1;2;3;4;0.4583

Waverly-SR;1;2;2;5;0.4409

Charles City;0;3;2;5;0.4583

Class 2A

DISTRICT 3

;Dist.;All;RPI

;W;L;W;L

Clear Lake;3;0;7;0;0.6594

Ia. Falls-Alden;2;1;5;2;0.5930

New Hampton;2;1;4;3;0.5403

Crestwood;1;2;3;4;0.4894

Forest City;1;2;2;5;0.4453

Hamp,-Dum.-CAL;0;3;1;6;0.4037

DISTRICT 4

;Dist.;All;RPI

;W;L;W;L

Waukon;3;0;7;0;0.6971

Columbus;2;1;6;1;0.6371

N. Fay. Valley;2;1;4;3;0.5291

Monticello;1;2;5;2;0.5851

Anamosa;1;2;1;6;0.4237

Oelwein;0;3;2;5;0.4458

DISTRICT 7

;Dist.;All;RPI

;W;L;W;L

W. Marshall;3;0;5;2;0.5882

Benton;2;1;6;1;0.5893

Nevada;2;1;5;2;0.5437

Union;2;1;2;5;0.4356

Vint.-Shells.;0;3;2;5;0.4253

Roland-Story;0;3;1;6;0.3690

Class 1A

DISTRICT 3

;Dist.;All;RPI

;W;L;W;L

Osage;3;0;3;4;0.5128

Aplington-Park.;2;1;4;3;0.5445

Denver;2;1;3;4;0.4874

Lake Mills;1;2;4;3;0.4945

Sumner-Fred.;1;2;2;5;0.4325

N. Butler/Clarks.;0;3;1;6;0.3589

DISTRICT 6

;Dist.;All;RPI

;W;L;W;L

Dike-NH;3;0;7;0;0.6825

I.C. Regina;3;0;6;1;0.6614

South Hardin;2;1;5;2;0.5855

North Linn;1;2;5;2;0.5739

Jesup;0;3;2;5;0.4484

East Marshall;0;3;1;6;0.4120

Class A

DISTRICT 4

;Dist.;All

;W;L;W;L

St. Ansgar;4;0;7;0;0.6492

South Winn.;3;1;5;2;0.5564

Postville;3;2;3;4;0.4746

Cent. Springs;2;2;3;4;0.4312

Newman;2;2;2;5;0.4173

Starmont;1;4;1;6;0.3530

Nashua-Plain.;0;4;0;7;0.3005

DISTRICT 7

;Dist.;All;RPI

;W;L;W;L

North Tama;5;0;7;0;0.6387

Grundy Center;3;1;6;1;0.6111

Hudson;3;1;3;4;0.4877

Wapsie Valley;2;2;4;3;0.4998

East Buchanan;2;2;4;3;0.4925

BCLUW;0;4;0;7; 0.2932

GMG;0;5;0;7;0.2871

8-Player

DISTRICT 2

;Dist.;All;RPI

;W;L;W;L

Don Bosco;5;0;7;0;0.6937

N'wood-Ken.;4;1;5;2;0.5908

Rockford;3;2;5;2;0.5711

Tripoli;3;2;4;3;0.5543

Janesville;2;3;4;3;0.5297

Riceville;2;3;4;3;0.5184

Dunkerton;1;4;1;6;0.4262

North Iowa;0;5;1;6;0.4021

DISTRICT 3

;Dist.;All;RPI

;W;L;W;L

Turkey Valley;5;0;7;0;0.7013

Easton Valley;5;0;7;0;0.6730

Midland;3;2;5;2;0.5768

Central City;3;2;4;3;0.5358

Springville;2;3;5;3;0.5566

Kee High;1;4;1;6;0.4002

West Central;1;4;1;6;0.3889

Cent. Elkader;0;5;0;7;0.3474

DISTRICT 5

;Dist.;All;RPI

;W;L;W; L

AGWSR;5;0;6;1;0.6020

Glad.-Rein.;5;0;5;2;0.5817

Collins-Maxwell;3;2;4;4;0.4798

Colo-NESCO;3;2;3;5;0.4506

Baxter;2;3;3;5;0.4474

Melcher-Dallas;1;4;2;5;0.3920

Meskwaki;1;4;2;5;0.3898

Twin Cedars;0;5;1;7;0.3279

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments