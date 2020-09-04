Prep football: South Winneshiek takes down North Tama, 33-6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TRAER - At times it seemed as if North Tama had the edge on their visitors from South Winneshiek of Calmar as the Redhawks controlled the ball more than the Warriors.

When the final horn sounded, however, it was the Warriors who had the upper hand in a Class A non-conference, 33-6, victory.

The Warriors (2-0) scored the first two times they had the ball, both Jacob Herold touchdown runs. Herold had two more touchdown runs in the second half, too.

North Tama cut into its deficit on a Noah Weber four-yard touchdown run that made it 13-6, but the Redhawks missed out on a prime opportunity to tie it late in the first half.

With the Warriors punting with under a minute to go to halftime, the snap sailed over the head of their punter and North Tama recovered on the South Winneshiek 18 with 55 seconds left. But the Redhawks fumbled, the first of three lost fumbles in the game and failed to capitalized on the prime field position.

"We were not too shocked at the first half score," said Warriors coach Jason Ohrt. "We were pretty much able to do the things we wanted to, but we just had a few plays that we should not have run and that cost us a bit. It was just one of those deals where you are up 13-0 and you try to do a little too much."