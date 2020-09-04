Prep football: South Winneshiek takes down North Tama, 33-6

TRAER - At times it seemed as if North Tama had the edge on their visitors from South Winneshiek of Calmar as the Redhawks controlled the ball more than the Warriors.
When the final horn sounded, however, it was the Warriors who had the upper hand in a Class A non-conference, 33-6, victory.
The Warriors (2-0) scored the first two times they had the ball, both Jacob Herold touchdown runs. Herold had two more touchdown runs in the second half, too.
North Tama cut into its deficit on a Noah Weber four-yard touchdown run that made it 13-6, but the Redhawks missed out on a prime opportunity to tie it late in the first half.
With the Warriors punting with under a minute to go to halftime, the snap sailed over the head of their punter and North Tama recovered on the South Winneshiek 18 with 55 seconds left. But the Redhawks fumbled, the first of three lost fumbles in the game and failed to capitalized on the prime field position.
"We were not too shocked at the first half score," said Warriors coach Jason Ohrt. "We were pretty much able to do the things we wanted to, but we just had a few plays that we should not have run and that cost us a bit. It was just one of those deals where you are up 13-0 and you try to do a little too much."
In the second half we came out and made some needed adjustments and ran the ball," added Ohrt. "We played much better and began to build the score up and get some younger guys in to play. We don't have a lot of numbers so getting more guys in really helps us."
After a missed field goal early in the third quarter, South Winneshiek did not fail to capitalize on its opportunities as it scored on its next three possessions.
"We struggled a bit in the first half, but with this team there is never a need to worry," said Herold. "We just need to stay level headed and keep our eye on the end goal of going out and winning. Each of us loves this game and we went out and responded well in the second half. We overcame a few injuries and we stayed with the game plan."
The Redhawks threatened again with the score still close at 20-6, but another turnover halted the drive and their chances at a victory.
"We have been working on this criss-cross double handoff and in practice it was working well," said North Tama coach Taylor Wurth. "We fumbled there and that really hurt. We have to execute those little things right away so they don't turn into bad things later. I thought we came out and move the ball well and controlled the line of scrimmage, but we turned it over too many times."
The Redhawks (0-2) lost the turnover battle, 4-0.
"I give credit to South Winn,," added Wurth. "They came up with the plays and they took advantage of our mistakes.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!