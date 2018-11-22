State runner-up Cedar Falls has seven players on the Class 4A, All-District 3 first team, including the defensive player of the year and special teams player of the year, while Waterloo West has two.
Record-setting receiver Logan Wolf made the first-team offense along with lineman Jackson Leistikow, quarterback Cael Loecher and kicker Matthew Cook, who earned special teams player of the year honors. West's Brenden Burton is on the first-team offense, as well.
On defense, Iowa commit Jack Campbell heads the team and is the defensive player of the year. He is joined by Tiger teammates Tate Johnson and Dakota Southworth, along with West standout Noah Susong.
Cedar Falls has five more second-team selections -- Jackson Frericks, Caleb Holtzman, Justin Campbell, Collin Bohnenkamp and Tyson French. West had three second-team picks in Tanner Pollock, Isaac Tolbert and Amel Saric.
Tiger head coach Brad Remmert and his staff were named Coaching Staff of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.