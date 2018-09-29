WATERLOO — Dubuque Senior stung Waterloo West one too many times Friday night.
The Wahawks played through a handful of big bites by the Rams, but Senior proved persistent as it left a 27-20 welt on West in a Class 4A, District 3 football matchup at Memorial Stadium.
Following a scoreless first quarter, North Dakota State recruit Nick Kubitz scored twice to put the Rams ahead 13-0. The first touchdown came on a jet sweep that went 78 yards up the sideline, and the second was a 25-yard scoring reception from Tom Casey.
The Wahawks responded, as they did most of the night. Tanner Pollock hauled in a Carter Maske pass for a 25-yard touchdown and West forced a fumble to get to halftime down just 13-7.
Zeph Toe gave the Wahawks a spark in the third quarter in both the rushing and passing games, including his 52-yard TD catch that lifted West into a 14-13 lead.
“He’s a man-to-man beater,” said West head coach Lonnie Moore. “We knew we could count on him to beat them when they went into man-to-man and he did.”
Toe ended the night with 142 yards rushing on 14 carries and 81 yards on two pass receptions.
Senior’s big-play attack struck again when Casey and Noah Gerken connected for a 62-yard TD play that put the Rams back on top with 10:18 remaining.
“They had big playmakers, especially the Kubitz kid, but a lot of their big plays were because of mental errors by us,” said Moore.
The Wahawks responded as Maske found Amel Saric on a quick slant to make the score 21-20. Maske hit 17 of his 35 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
West held Senior on its next possession, but turned the ball over on downs on the next series and the Rams delivered the game-clinching score when DJ Hoskins scampered 12 yards to paydirt with 2:28 remaining.
Maske worked the two-minute offense down to the Senior 22 before a fourth-down interception in the end zone stopped the threat.
The loss dropped West to 3-3 on the season and 0-2 in the district, while Senior improved to 2-4, 1-1.
“This was a tough one tonight, but I’m proud of my guys and I love them,” said Moore. “We’ll come back and try again next week.”
Cedar Falls, ranked second in 4A, will provide the competition next week at Memorial Stadium.
“We’ve got a lot of things to work on’” said Moore. “We’ve got offense. We’ve got defense. I mean, we’ve got the whole gamut to work on.”
Dub. Senior 27, Waterloo West 20
Dub. Senior 0 13 0 14 — 27
Waterloo West 0 7 7 6 — 20
DS — Nick Kubitz 78 run (kick failed)
DS — Kubitz 25 pass from Tom Casey ( Jackson Glaser kick)
West — Tanner Pollock 25 pass from Carter Maske (Armin Kuhljuhovic kick)
West — Zeph Toe 52 pass from Maske (Kuhljuhovic kick)
DS — Noah Gerken 62 pass from Casey (Glaser kick)
West — Amel Saric 4 pass from Maske (kick failed)
DS — DJ Hoskins 12 Run (kick blocked)
TEAM STATISTICS
DS West
First downs 10 16
Rushes-yards 31-183 33-179
Passing yards 139 199
Comp-att-int 10-23-0 17-35-1
Punts-avg. 4-39.4 5-42.5
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 3-25 6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
WATERLOO WEST — Carter Maske 4-minus 20, Isaac Tolbert 10-36, Tanner Pollock 4-21, Zeph Toe 14-142.
DUBUQUE SENIOR — Harry Blewett 23-72, Nick Kubutz 2-90, DJ Hoskins 2-7, Tom Casey 3-14.
Passing
WATERLOO WEST — Maske 17-35-1, 199 yards.
DUBUQUE SENIOR — Casey 9-23-1, 139 yards.
Receiving
WATERLOO WEST — Amel Saric 2-15, Mondre Lagow 3-7, Tanner Pollock 5-54, Tolbert 2-10, Toe 2-81, Mac Pedro 1-7, Kyler Lyons 2-25.
DUBUQUE SENIOR — Noah Gerken 5-83, Nick Kubitz 2-47, Seth Bullock 2-12, Colby Scott Jr. 2-17.
