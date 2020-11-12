Prep football semifinals: Remsen-St. Mary's wins 8-player shootout, 108-94

CEDAR FALLS – The first 8-Player semifinal of 2020 will go down as one of the wildest and wackiest football games in Iowa high school history.

The teams combined for an all-class record 202 points as No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s rallied for a 108-94 win over No. 4 Montezuma in a four-plus hour battle Thursday at the UNI-Dome.

The game started at 9 a.m. and ended just after 1 p.m. St. Mary’s rallied from a 60-36 second-half deficit, scoring an unthinkable 72 points in the final two quarters.

The Hawks rushed for 559 yards, including 354 by Blaine Harpenau and 123 by Brenden Fisch, in the comeback win.

St. Mary’s took the lead for good when Fisch scored on a 4-yard run to give his team an 82-74 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Braves twice closed within two points before the Hawks pulled away late.

Montezuma quarterback Eddie Burgess passed for playoff record 689 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ran for four TDs. Receiver Trey Shearer had 20 catches for 389 yards and seven touchdowns.

The teams combined for 1,497 yards in total offense and 71 first downs.

