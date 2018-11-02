Semifinals
GAMES THURSDAY
Eight-player
9 a.m. – Rockford (10-1) vs. Southeast Warren (12-0)
Noon – New London (10-1) vs. Fremont-Mills (10-1)
Class 3A
5:30 p.m. – Western Dubuque (9-2) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1)
8:15 p.m. – Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) vs. Lewis Central (11-0)
GAMES FRIDAY
Class A
10 a.m. – West Hancock (9-2) vs. Hudson (11-0)
1 p.m.– Edgewood-Colesburg (10-1) vs. AHSTW (11-0)
Class 4A
4 p.m. – W.D.M. Dowling (9-2) vs. Bettendorf (10-1)
7 p.m. – Southeast Polk (6-5) vs. Cedar Falls (11-0)
GAMES SATURDAY
Class 1A
10 a.m. – Pella Christian (8-3) vs. Dike-New Hartford (11-0)
1 p.m. – West Sioux (10-1) vs. Van Meter (11-0)
Class 2A
4 p.m. – Waukon (10-1) vs. BH/RV (10-1)
7 p.m. – West Liberty (8-3) vs. PCM (11-0)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.