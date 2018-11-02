Try 1 month for 99¢
Semifinals

GAMES THURSDAY

Eight-player

9 a.m. – Rockford (10-1) vs. Southeast Warren (12-0)

Noon – New London (10-1) vs. Fremont-Mills (10-1)

Class 3A

5:30 p.m. – Western Dubuque (9-2) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1)

8:15 p.m. – Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) vs. Lewis Central (11-0)

GAMES FRIDAY

Class A

10 a.m. – West Hancock (9-2) vs. Hudson (11-0)

1 p.m.– Edgewood-Colesburg (10-1) vs. AHSTW (11-0)

Class 4A

4 p.m. – W.D.M. Dowling (9-2) vs. Bettendorf (10-1)

7 p.m. – Southeast Polk (6-5) vs. Cedar Falls (11-0)

GAMES SATURDAY

Class 1A

10 a.m. – Pella Christian (8-3) vs. Dike-New Hartford (11-0)

1 p.m. – West Sioux (10-1) vs. Van Meter (11-0)

Class 2A

4 p.m. – Waukon (10-1) vs. BH/RV (10-1)

7 p.m. – West Liberty (8-3) vs. PCM (11-0)

