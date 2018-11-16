Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art prep football

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class 1A championship

West Sioux 52, Dike-New Hartford 38

Class 2A championship

PCL (Monroe) 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

Class 4A championship

W.D.M. Dowling 22, Cedar Falls 16

