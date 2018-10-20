WATERLOO — In a season filled with highlights, Waterloo Columbus had to wait a little longer Friday night to find out just how much it had to celebrate.
The Sailors put the finishing touches on a 7-2 regular season with a hard-earned 27-21 victory over Monticello at T.J. McLaughlin Field, but learned a few hours later that they won’t be part of the Class 2A playoffs.
Even with the state’s 14th-best RPI ranking, four district champions with poorer RPIs secured automatic berths and squeezed the Sailors out.
As has been Columbus’ way lately, the Sailors needed a big finish to hold off the Panthers. After scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, junior defensive back Cody Hellman knocked away a fourth-down Monticello pass to preserve the victory.
“We have won a lot of tight games this year and it seems as if these guys don’t care what the situation,” Sailors coach Brad Schmit said. “They play as if no moment is too big for them and they have come through. Tonight Cody came up and made the game-clinching play. It was a gritty performance by everyone.”
Hellman’s play was made possible when the defense forced the Panthers (5-4, 3-2) into a passing situation with 1:11 left in the game.
“All I was thinking on the play was I just cannot get beat deep,” said Hellman. “I saw the receiver break into the seam and the pass was coming. I just turned and made a play and when I first hit it, I was hoping it would be knocked down and not in the air for him to catch it. I saw the ball hit the ground and knew we did it, we pulled off a big win.”
Monticello built a 14-0 advantage late in the second quarter while stifling the Sailors’ offense in the process.
Columbus needed a big play, and junior tailback Ray Seidel delivered.
Seidel broke free on a 44-yard scamper and Cannon Butler closed the drive with a six-yard pitch and catch from Parker Westhoff for the score just before halftime.
Seidel provided more electricity for the Sailors in the third quarter. First, he bounced a run to the outside and raced 69 yards to tie the game. Moments later, he gave Columbus a 21-14 lead when he picked off a bobbled pass and took it 41 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
“I think that was a very important time for this team,” said Seidel. “We needed to step up our game and that helped provide it. I saw the guy tip the pass and I thought it would land out of bounds. It stayed in the air and I just grabbed it and ran.
“We felt good at that point as I think they (Panthers) were getting pretty tired and we weren’t. What a great feeling.”
Monticello wasn’t done. Luke Stahlberg picked up a fumble and returned it 34 yards to tie the game again at 21-21 with 11:36 remaining, but the Sailors’ defense shut down the Panthers on their final three possessions.
Columbus 27, Monticello 21
Monticello 7 7 0 7 — 21
Columbus 0 7 14 6 — 27
Mont — Luke Stahlberg 5 run (Jeff Carlson kick)
Mont — Stahlberg 4 run (Carlson kick)
Col — Cannon Butler 6 pass from Parker Westhoff (Ben Trost kick)
Col — Ray Seidel 69 run (Trost kick)
Col — Seidel 41 interception return (Trost kick)
Mont — Stahlberg 34 fumble return (Carlson kick)
Col — Donald Patnode 7 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mont. Col.
First downs 16 14
Rushes-yards 33-111 35-215
Passing yards 203 90
Comp-att-int 21-40-3 10-28-0
Return yards 122 152
Punts-avg. 4-34.0 7-30.4
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 12-105 10-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
MONTICELLO — Luke Stahlberg 29-104, Gavin Cooper 2-3, Brody Brokaw 1-2, Jeff Carlson 1-2.
COLUMBUS — Kobe Nobis 3-7, Donald Patnode 5-21, Parker Westhoff 1-minus 4, Ray Seidel 22-191.
Passing
MONTICELLO — Carlson 20-39-0, 203 yards, Stahlberg 0-1-0.
COLUMBUS — Westhoff 10-28-1, 90 yards.
Receiving
MONTICELLO — Cooper 8-115, Tyler Luensman 1-4, Devin Kraus 7-49, Carlson 1-11, Justin Recker 3-45, Stahlberg 1-4.
COLUMBUS — Ludwig 1-9, Cannon Butler 2-28, Ben Sinnott 3-30, Nobis 1-7, Reed Ulses 1-6, Seidel 2-10.
