Prep football: Risse throws for five touchdowns in Wapsie's win over Denver

DENVER – Wapsie Valley has retained bragging rights for another year in its football rivalry with North Iowa Cedar League neighbor Denver.

Quarterback Kobe Risse threw for five touchdowns as Wapsie Valley won its fourth straight over the Cyclones, 42-20.

Risse completed 14 of 22 passes for 199 yards to lead the Warriors.

“Not a lot changed for us in our preparation and we knew we would have to play well to beat Denver,” Risse said. “They are a good team and we knew we had good players that can make plays. Our skilled players are crazy good."

Wapsie Valley scored the first four touchdowns of the game and led 28-6 at halftime. The Warriors even had an auspicious start to the game.

Risse hit Blayde Bellis for an apparent 88-yard touchdown, but the play was called back for holding.

"That really was not a big thing for us," said Risse. "We just had to calm down and get back to what we had been working on the past three weeks.”

Three of Wapsie Valley’s first half scores were passing touchdowns as Risse connected with Bellis on 4 and 10-yard scores before finding Tyler Ott on a 32-yard scoring play. Trevor Sauerbrei added a 6-yard touchdown run.