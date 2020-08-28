Prep football: Risse throws for five touchdowns in Wapsie's win over Denver

DENVER – Wapsie Valley has retained bragging rights for another year in its football rivalry with North Iowa Cedar League neighbor Denver.
Quarterback Kobe Risse threw for five touchdowns as Wapsie Valley won its fourth straight over the Cyclones, 42-20.
Risse completed 14 of 22 passes for 199 yards to lead the Warriors.
“Not a lot changed for us in our preparation and we knew we would have to play well to beat Denver,” Risse said. “They are a good team and we knew we had good players that can make plays. Our skilled players are crazy good."
Wapsie Valley scored the first four touchdowns of the game and led 28-6 at halftime. The Warriors even had an auspicious start to the game.
Risse hit Blayde Bellis for an apparent 88-yard touchdown, but the play was called back for holding.
"That really was not a big thing for us," said Risse. "We just had to calm down and get back to what we had been working on the past three weeks.”
Three of Wapsie Valley’s first half scores were passing touchdowns as Risse connected with Bellis on 4 and 10-yard scores before finding Tyler Ott on a 32-yard scoring play. Trevor Sauerbrei added a 6-yard touchdown run.
In the second half, Risse connected with Ott for a 28-yard scoring-strike and Bellis for his third touchdown, a 39-yard reception.
"It was nice for us to get those big plays when we did, but we still need to run the ball better," Wapsie Valley coach Tony Foster said. "Our pass blocking was very good and it usually takes run blocking a while to catch up. If we can improve on our run blocking, it will open up so much more for us."
The run game stayed pretty consistent as Sauerbrei scampered for 110 yards on 12 totes, and the offense gained 157 via the ground route.
Wapsie Valley led 42-6 before Denver tacked on a couple late scores.
"We seemed to get it going there and it didn't matter who touched the ball," added Risse. "We have a lot of talent but we need to get a little tighter on the offensive line. There are new guys there but they will get it."
Denver's Isaac Besh threw for 144 yards and two scores, including a 38-yard strike to Caylor Hoffer in the first half and a 13-yard fourth-quarter pass to Tye Bradley. Ethan Schoville added a 2-yard TD run for the Cyclones.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!