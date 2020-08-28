 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Risse throws for five touchdowns in Wapsie's 42-20 win over Denver
0 comments
breaking
WAPSIE VALLEY 42, DENVER 20

Prep football: Risse throws for five touchdowns in Wapsie's 42-20 win over Denver

{{featured_button_text}}

DENVER – There is only 10 miles between Fairbank and Denver, so naturally, Wapsie Valley and Denver high schools are big rivals.

The Warriors will retain bragging rights for another year after Kobe Risse threw for five touchdowns as Wapsie Valley won its fourth straight over the Cyclones, 42-20, Friday.

Risse completed 14 of 22 passes for 199 yards to lead the Warriors

“Not a lot changed for us in our preparation and we knew we would have to play well to beat Denver,” Risse said. “They are a good team and we knew we had good players that can make plays. Our skilled players are crazy good."

Wapsie Valley scored the first four touchdowns of the game and led 28-6 at halftime, and that the Warriors even had an auspicious start to the game.

Risse hit Blayde Bellis for an apparent 88-yard touchdown, but the play was called back for holding.

"That really was not a big thing for us," said Risse. "We just had to calm down and get back to what we had been working on the past three weeks..”

Three of Wapsie Valley’s first half scores were passing touchdowns as Risse connected with Bellis on four and 10-yard scores before connecting with Tyler Ott on scores of 32 score. Trevor Sauerbrei added a 6-yard scoring run.

In the second half, Risse connected with Ott for a 28-yard scoring-strike and Bellis a third time, 39-yard touchdown pass.

"It was nice for us to get those big plays when we did, but we still need to run the ball better," Wapsie coach Tony Foster said. "Our pass blocking was very good and it usually takes run blocking a while to catch up. If we can improve on our run blocking it will open up so much more for us."

The run game stayed pretty consistent as Sauerbrei scampered for 110 yards on 12 totes, and the offense gained 157 via the ground route.

Wapsie Valley led 42-6 before Denver tacked on a couple of late scores.

"We seemed to get it going there and it didn't matter who touched the ball," added Risse. "We have a lot of talent but we need to get a little tighter on the offensive line. There are new guys there but they will get it."

Isaac Besh threw for 144 yards and two scores, a 38-yard strike to Caylor Hoffer in the first half, and a 13-yard fourth-quarter score to Tye Bradley. Ethan Schoville also scored on a 2-yard run for the Cyclones.

Wapsie Valley 42, Denver 20

Wapsie Valley;7;21;14;0 - 42

Denver;0;6;0;14 - 20

WV - Blayde Bellis 4 pass from Kobe Risse (Dallas Wittenberg kick)

WV - Bellis 10 pass from Risse (kick blocked)

WV - Trevor sauerbrei 6 run (Wittenberg kick)

WV - Tyler Ott 32 pass from Risse (Sauerbrei catch from Risse)

Den - Caylor Hoffer 38 pass from Isaac Besh (kick no good)

WV - Ott 28 pass from Risse (Wittenberg kick)

WV - Bellis 39 pass from Risse (Wittenberg kick)

Den - Tye Bradley 13 pass from Besh (Trevan Reiter kick)

Den - Ethan Schoville 2 run (Reiter kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

;WV;Den

First downs;14;15

Rushes/yds;21-157;34-130

Passing yds;199;144

Comp-att-Int.;14-22-0;12-21-1

Return yds;91;145

Punts-avg.;1-39.0;3-38.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-1

Penalties-yds;3-12;5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

WAPSIE VALLEY - Trevor Sauerbrei 12-110, Jordan Rubner 4-38, Blayde Bellis 1-12, Brody Stark 4-minus 3.

DENVER - Caylor Hoffer 4-43, Braydon Powers 12-40, Isaac Besh 7-minus 4.

Passing

WAPSIE VALLEY - Kobe Risse - 14-22-0, 199 yards.

DENVER - Besh 11-20-1, 136 yards, Tye Bradley 1-1-0, 8 yards.

Receiving

WAPSIE VALLEY - Ott 4-105, Bellis 3-53, Holten Robinson 5-35, Ethan Oltrogge 2-6.

DENVER - Kasey Wirtjes 2-23, Hoffer 6-69, Bradley 3-34, Zander Norman 1-8.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News