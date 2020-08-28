Prep football: Risse throws for five touchdowns in Wapsie's 42-20 win over Denver

In the second half, Risse connected with Ott for a 28-yard scoring-strike and Bellis a third time, 39-yard touchdown pass.

"It was nice for us to get those big plays when we did, but we still need to run the ball better," Wapsie coach Tony Foster said. "Our pass blocking was very good and it usually takes run blocking a while to catch up. If we can improve on our run blocking it will open up so much more for us."

The run game stayed pretty consistent as Sauerbrei scampered for 110 yards on 12 totes, and the offense gained 157 via the ground route.

Wapsie Valley led 42-6 before Denver tacked on a couple of late scores.

"We seemed to get it going there and it didn't matter who touched the ball," added Risse. "We have a lot of talent but we need to get a little tighter on the offensive line. There are new guys there but they will get it."

Isaac Besh threw for 144 yards and two scores, a 38-yard strike to Caylor Hoffer in the first half, and a 13-yard fourth-quarter score to Tye Bradley. Ethan Schoville also scored on a 2-yard run for the Cyclones.

